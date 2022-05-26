Privacy Overview
Yaoundé: Biya Set To Reshuffle Cabinet 0
President Paul Biya is set to replace the Dion Ngute cabinet that was appointed to resolve the crisis in Southern Cameroons.
Cameroon Concord News sources hinted this after the President had a valedictory meeting with some top barons of the ruling CPDM party at the Unity Palace on Tuesday.
According to our sources, Biya has indicated that he would immediately form a government that will oversee a peaceful transition to the new generation.
He reportedly thanked some of the ministers including Prime Minister Dion Ngute for their services to the nation, expressing confidence that giving the experience they have garnered in the services of government, they are equipped to help Cameroon again when the need arises.
This item is still developing
By Rita Akana in Yaoundé