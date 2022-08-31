Privacy Overview
31, August 2022
Yaoundé: Cameroon, Congo-Brazzaville discuss border demarcation issue 0
Officials from Cameroon and Congo on Tuesday began meeting in Yaoundé, Cameroon’s capital, to discuss the border demarcation issue between the two countries.
This is the first time that experts from the two sides, who are members of the technical sub-commission in charge of the border demarcation, met to discuss the border issue.
“We also expect that this meeting will provide a legal framework to facilitate the demarcation of our common borders,” said Cameroon’s Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji at the beginning of the meeting. He believed that the meeting will help trace the border between the two countries and determine the geographical distinctions, among other issues.
Both countries want to make the border “an instrument of peace and shared development,” the minister said and stressed that there is no border dispute between the two countries.
The two sides are expected to finalize a working document that will help the experts when they visit the border Friday.
Source: Xinhuanet