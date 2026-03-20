The Archbishop of Cameroon’s Archdiocese of Yaoundé has encouraged animated participation in the planned Apostolic Visit of Pope Leo XIV to the central African country, calling on Catholics in the country to turn out in large numbers along the routes of the papal procession.
In a pastoral letter on Monday, March 16, Archbishop Jean Mbarga said that to ensure a fitting welcome of the Holy Father, attention should be paid to three key areas of preparation: mobilisation, unity, and prayer.
Archbishop Mbarga described the papal visit scheduled for April 15–18 as “an event of grace,” emphasizing its spiritual significance for the local Church.
“This visit is, for all of us, an event of grace. The Pope comes, as Vicar of Christ and Successor of the Apostle Saint Peter, to strengthen us in the faith. But he also comes as a Father in the midst of his family,” Archbishop Mbarga said.
“I invite the faithful to gather along the various routes that the papal procession will take. May our streets vibrate to the rhythm of our songs and our joy!” he said.
The Catholic Church leader added, “At each movement of the Holy Father, we will form honor guards to show him our affection and our unity, following the routes that will be indicated.”
Archbishop Mbarga also underscored the importance of visible unity among Church groups during the visit.
“I strongly encourage all members of movements, associations, and choirs to wear their group attire or the various uniforms available. May this visual harmony reflect the unity of our hearts,” he said.
Archbishop Mbarga further called on groups responsible for liturgical animation to prepare vibrant performances.
“I would like all groups in charge of song and dance performances to prepare the most beautiful hymns, tune their musical instruments, and offer choreographies of great rejoicing,” he said.
He implored, “May the city of Yaoundé, the convergence point of our three Ecclesiastical Provinces, be in celebration, thus bearing witness to a living, joyful, and fraternal Church!”
A special prayer has been prepared for the Apostolic Journey, and members of the National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon (NECC) have requested that it be recited daily at the end of every Eucharistic celebration in all parishes and religious communities.
Archbishop Mbarga emphasized that this be respected in all parishes and religious communities of his Metropolitan See.
He urged the faithful to participate actively in the liturgical highlight of the visit.
“In this spirit, let us all pray for this Apostolic Journey of the Supreme Pontiff in our country. Let us especially be numerous in attending the Pontifical Mass that the Holy Father will celebrate on April 18, 2026, at exactly 9:30 a.m. at Yaoundé Air Base 101, where our Communion around the Altar, supported by free and open public participation, will be even stronger,” the Catholic Archbishop said.
He invited the people of God to remain united in anticipation and prayer, saying, “In the Joy and Prayer of this anticipation, may God watch over us!”
On March 16, the Vatican released the official itinerary for the first Apostolic Journey of Pope Leo XIV to Africa, scheduled for April 13–23.
The visit is expected to take the Holy Father to four countries – Algeria, Cameroon, Angola, and Equatorial Guinea – marking his first pastoral journey to the continent since his election to the Papacy in May 2025.
The 11-day visit combines pastoral encounters with Catholic communities, meetings with political leaders and civil society, and symbolic gestures of interreligious dialogue and reconciliation.
20, March 2026
Yaoundé: Catholics invited to throng Pope Leo XIV’s procession 0
The Archbishop of Cameroon’s Archdiocese of Yaoundé has encouraged animated participation in the planned Apostolic Visit of Pope Leo XIV to the central African country, calling on Catholics in the country to turn out in large numbers along the routes of the papal procession.
In a pastoral letter on Monday, March 16, Archbishop Jean Mbarga said that to ensure a fitting welcome of the Holy Father, attention should be paid to three key areas of preparation: mobilisation, unity, and prayer.
Archbishop Mbarga described the papal visit scheduled for April 15–18 as “an event of grace,” emphasizing its spiritual significance for the local Church.
“This visit is, for all of us, an event of grace. The Pope comes, as Vicar of Christ and Successor of the Apostle Saint Peter, to strengthen us in the faith. But he also comes as a Father in the midst of his family,” Archbishop Mbarga said.
“I invite the faithful to gather along the various routes that the papal procession will take. May our streets vibrate to the rhythm of our songs and our joy!” he said.
The Catholic Church leader added, “At each movement of the Holy Father, we will form honor guards to show him our affection and our unity, following the routes that will be indicated.”
Archbishop Mbarga also underscored the importance of visible unity among Church groups during the visit.
“I strongly encourage all members of movements, associations, and choirs to wear their group attire or the various uniforms available. May this visual harmony reflect the unity of our hearts,” he said.
Archbishop Mbarga further called on groups responsible for liturgical animation to prepare vibrant performances.
“I would like all groups in charge of song and dance performances to prepare the most beautiful hymns, tune their musical instruments, and offer choreographies of great rejoicing,” he said.
He implored, “May the city of Yaoundé, the convergence point of our three Ecclesiastical Provinces, be in celebration, thus bearing witness to a living, joyful, and fraternal Church!”
A special prayer has been prepared for the Apostolic Journey, and members of the National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon (NECC) have requested that it be recited daily at the end of every Eucharistic celebration in all parishes and religious communities.
Archbishop Mbarga emphasized that this be respected in all parishes and religious communities of his Metropolitan See.
He urged the faithful to participate actively in the liturgical highlight of the visit.
“In this spirit, let us all pray for this Apostolic Journey of the Supreme Pontiff in our country. Let us especially be numerous in attending the Pontifical Mass that the Holy Father will celebrate on April 18, 2026, at exactly 9:30 a.m. at Yaoundé Air Base 101, where our Communion around the Altar, supported by free and open public participation, will be even stronger,” the Catholic Archbishop said.
He invited the people of God to remain united in anticipation and prayer, saying, “In the Joy and Prayer of this anticipation, may God watch over us!”
On March 16, the Vatican released the official itinerary for the first Apostolic Journey of Pope Leo XIV to Africa, scheduled for April 13–23.
The visit is expected to take the Holy Father to four countries – Algeria, Cameroon, Angola, and Equatorial Guinea – marking his first pastoral journey to the continent since his election to the Papacy in May 2025.
The 11-day visit combines pastoral encounters with Catholic communities, meetings with political leaders and civil society, and symbolic gestures of interreligious dialogue and reconciliation.
Source: aciafrica