Starting April 1, 2026, the Cameroonian government will allow third-degree traditional chiefs to issue provisional land certificates for portions of national land.
In a circular dated February 20, Minister of State Property, Surveys and Land Tenure Henri Eyebe Ayissi introduced two documents intended to establish “initial proof of the occupation or exploitation of a parcel of national land by the applicant.”
The two documents are the Certificate of Recognition of Customary Land Rights (ARDFC) and the Certificate of Peaceful Enjoyment of Land (AJPTER). According to the circular, the ARDFC and AJPTER are “intermediate documents in the process of obtaining a land title, which is the official certification of real estate ownership.” Their introduction is described as part of an effort to align national practices with international standards in land governance.
The ARDFC is intended to promote land rights of customary communities, family groups and their members. The AJPTER seeks to strengthen protection of land occupation and use rights for individuals actively exploiting the land.
Issuance Assigned to Third-Degree Chiefs
The ministry specifies that these certificates will be issued by third-degree traditional chiefs within national land located in their areas of jurisdiction. One objective is to strengthen the role of traditional authorities in preventing and resolving land disputes involving national land.
The measure also aims to provide customary communities, family groups and land occupants with provisional instruments recognized by traditional authorities, confirming customary possession or peaceful enjoyment pending, where applicable, completion of the formal land title process.
Eligibility Conditions
Customary communities, family groups or their members, as well as holders of customary land rights, are the only parties authorized to request an ARDFC for national land they occupy or exploit.
The AJPTER may be requested by Cameroonian nationals who have demonstrably developed the land and who reside within a customary community, family group or village. It requires at least five years of proven development and peaceful occupation or use.
The minister stresses that these certificates apply only to occupied or exploited land classified as first-category national land. Vacant land, land free of occupation, or land that has not been developed is excluded.
Through these new instruments, the government says it intends to safeguard the vital space of customary communities by initiating a land security process while preventing disputes. The measures are also designed to strengthen recognition and protection of customary land rights for occupants, users and land developers.
25, February 2026
Source: Business in Cameroon