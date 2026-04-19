Yaoundé is set to launch a “House of Trust for Peace” initiative, aimed at addressing underlying social tensions in Cameroon through early intervention and mediation.
The project will be unveiled alongside the apostolic visit of Leon XIV, in a national context marked by persistent tensions, including the protracted crisis in the Anglophone regions, strains on social cohesion, and recurring mistrust between citizens, communities, and institutions.
At its core is a simple premise: open conflicts are often preceded by a gradual erosion of trust. The initiative seeks to intervene at this early stage, before tensions escalate into violence. It is led by Catharsis, in partnership with The Okwelians and the Catholic University of Central Africa (UCAC).
Inspired by the “Trust Tree” framework developed by Pierre Winicki, the project combines conflict prevention, early warning, and community-based mediation. It aims to address what its promoters describe as the often invisible roots of conflict—mistrust.
A network of local mediation hubs
The initiative goes beyond the creation of a single space in Yaoundé. It is designed to operate as a national label, to be deployed through a network of third places and social mediation hubs across the country.
The first phase will focus on identifying and certifying these spaces, which will serve as local platforms for dialogue and conflict prevention.
The long-term objective is to establish locally grounded mediation mechanisms capable of restoring dialogue in areas where tensions are already weakening relationships between communities and institutions.
Another key component is the training of 20 “trust for peace practitioners.” These individuals will be selected from regions exposed to tensions, including Buea, Douala, Maroua, and Garoua-Boulaï. They may include traditional leaders, religious figures, civil society actors, and administrative representatives.
Their role will be to identify early warning signs of tension, facilitate dialogue among local stakeholders, and intervene before disputes escalate into open conflict. The approach relies on proximity and local knowledge.
At the intersection of expertise and local engagement
The launch of the initiative coincides with broader calls for peace linked to the visit of Leon XIV. Its promoters see it as a way to translate these calls into concrete action through structured prevention and mediation tools.
The project brings together Catharsis, The Okwelians, and UCAC, combining expertise in trust-building, knowledge of local social dynamics, and academic support. Backed by an international foundation, it also aims to test a model that could be replicated in other contexts facing similar challenges.
Its effectiveness, however, will depend on its ability to deliver sustained results at the local level. Beyond its symbolic dimension, the initiative will be judged on whether it can foster practical mechanisms of dialogue capable of preventing the escalation of conflicts.
19, April 2026
Yaoundé launches “Trust for Peace” initiative to address rising social tensions 0
Yaoundé is set to launch a “House of Trust for Peace” initiative, aimed at addressing underlying social tensions in Cameroon through early intervention and mediation.
The project will be unveiled alongside the apostolic visit of Leon XIV, in a national context marked by persistent tensions, including the protracted crisis in the Anglophone regions, strains on social cohesion, and recurring mistrust between citizens, communities, and institutions.
At its core is a simple premise: open conflicts are often preceded by a gradual erosion of trust. The initiative seeks to intervene at this early stage, before tensions escalate into violence. It is led by Catharsis, in partnership with The Okwelians and the Catholic University of Central Africa (UCAC).
Inspired by the “Trust Tree” framework developed by Pierre Winicki, the project combines conflict prevention, early warning, and community-based mediation. It aims to address what its promoters describe as the often invisible roots of conflict—mistrust.
A network of local mediation hubs
The initiative goes beyond the creation of a single space in Yaoundé. It is designed to operate as a national label, to be deployed through a network of third places and social mediation hubs across the country.
The first phase will focus on identifying and certifying these spaces, which will serve as local platforms for dialogue and conflict prevention.
The long-term objective is to establish locally grounded mediation mechanisms capable of restoring dialogue in areas where tensions are already weakening relationships between communities and institutions.
Another key component is the training of 20 “trust for peace practitioners.” These individuals will be selected from regions exposed to tensions, including Buea, Douala, Maroua, and Garoua-Boulaï. They may include traditional leaders, religious figures, civil society actors, and administrative representatives.
Their role will be to identify early warning signs of tension, facilitate dialogue among local stakeholders, and intervene before disputes escalate into open conflict. The approach relies on proximity and local knowledge.
At the intersection of expertise and local engagement
The launch of the initiative coincides with broader calls for peace linked to the visit of Leon XIV. Its promoters see it as a way to translate these calls into concrete action through structured prevention and mediation tools.
The project brings together Catharsis, The Okwelians, and UCAC, combining expertise in trust-building, knowledge of local social dynamics, and academic support. Backed by an international foundation, it also aims to test a model that could be replicated in other contexts facing similar challenges.
Its effectiveness, however, will depend on its ability to deliver sustained results at the local level. Beyond its symbolic dimension, the initiative will be judged on whether it can foster practical mechanisms of dialogue capable of preventing the escalation of conflicts.
Source: Business in Cameroon