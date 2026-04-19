The Port of Douala has signed a public-private partnership (PPP) with Douala Terre-Port to rehabilitate and modernize the regional terminal at the Boscam quay.
The agreement, concluded on April 10, 2026, involves a total investment of CFA126.3 billion, fully financed by the private partner under a 30-year concession.
According to the port authority, the project includes the rehabilitation of the existing site, the development of a new 20-hectare platform, and, in an optional phase, the construction of a 700-meter quay. The initiative is also expected to generate around 500 direct and indirect jobs.
The Port of Douala estimates a projected return of 12.2% over the concession period, supporting the financial viability of the project.
Located on the left bank of the Wouri River, the Boscam quay was historically dedicated to sub-regional traffic. However, it gradually lost competitiveness from the 1990s due to silting and the accumulation of abandoned vessels. Cleanup operations in recent years have helped restore access to the site.
Through this project, the port aims to revive regional trade by promoting cabotage for goods and passengers between Douala and ports across the CEMAC region.
The initiative is also aligned with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), with the objective of facilitating intra-African trade.
In this context, the port plans to introduce simplified procedures for cargo and vessel clearance once the works are completed, in order to reduce operating costs and processing times.
The modernization of the Boscam quay is part of the port’s broader development master plan through 2050, which aims to strengthen Douala’s competitiveness in regional trade.
19, April 2026
Douala Port turns to PPP to rebuild its regional trade hub at Boscam 0
The Port of Douala has signed a public-private partnership (PPP) with Douala Terre-Port to rehabilitate and modernize the regional terminal at the Boscam quay.
The agreement, concluded on April 10, 2026, involves a total investment of CFA126.3 billion, fully financed by the private partner under a 30-year concession.
According to the port authority, the project includes the rehabilitation of the existing site, the development of a new 20-hectare platform, and, in an optional phase, the construction of a 700-meter quay. The initiative is also expected to generate around 500 direct and indirect jobs.
The Port of Douala estimates a projected return of 12.2% over the concession period, supporting the financial viability of the project.
Located on the left bank of the Wouri River, the Boscam quay was historically dedicated to sub-regional traffic. However, it gradually lost competitiveness from the 1990s due to silting and the accumulation of abandoned vessels. Cleanup operations in recent years have helped restore access to the site.
Through this project, the port aims to revive regional trade by promoting cabotage for goods and passengers between Douala and ports across the CEMAC region.
The initiative is also aligned with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), with the objective of facilitating intra-African trade.
In this context, the port plans to introduce simplified procedures for cargo and vessel clearance once the works are completed, in order to reduce operating costs and processing times.
The modernization of the Boscam quay is part of the port’s broader development master plan through 2050, which aims to strengthen Douala’s competitiveness in regional trade.
Source: Business in Cameroon