Iran not only survived the heaviest bombardment of its civilian infrastructure in modern history during the 40-day war of aggression imposed by the US-Israeli alliance but also achieved the rare engineering feat of restoring six major railway bridges and dozens of critical transport links in under 96 hours.
One key span near Qom reopened in less than 40 minutes, effectively neutralizing the enemy’s key strategy of paralyzing the nation through economic strangulation.
The ceasefire that took effect on April 8, 2026, after more than five weeks of sustained aggression, did not come a moment too soon for civilians.
But for Iran’s engineering corps, it came just in time to showcase a level of infrastructure resilience and readiness unmatched in modern military history.
While enemy war planners had explicitly targeted the country’s railway bridges, freeway overpasses, power substations, and even civilian airports to break supply chains and demoralize the population, the response from Tehran’s domestic engineering team fundamentally rewrote the rules of modern warfare.
Rather than crippling Iran, the aggression has demonstrated that the Islamic Republic can rebuild its most vital arteries faster than foreign adversaries can destroy them.
16, April 2026
US-Israel bombed 6 bridges – Iranian engineers rebuilt them in 96 hours 0
Iran not only survived the heaviest bombardment of its civilian infrastructure in modern history during the 40-day war of aggression imposed by the US-Israeli alliance but also achieved the rare engineering feat of restoring six major railway bridges and dozens of critical transport links in under 96 hours.
One key span near Qom reopened in less than 40 minutes, effectively neutralizing the enemy’s key strategy of paralyzing the nation through economic strangulation.
The ceasefire that took effect on April 8, 2026, after more than five weeks of sustained aggression, did not come a moment too soon for civilians.
But for Iran’s engineering corps, it came just in time to showcase a level of infrastructure resilience and readiness unmatched in modern military history.
While enemy war planners had explicitly targeted the country’s railway bridges, freeway overpasses, power substations, and even civilian airports to break supply chains and demoralize the population, the response from Tehran’s domestic engineering team fundamentally rewrote the rules of modern warfare.
Rather than crippling Iran, the aggression has demonstrated that the Islamic Republic can rebuild its most vital arteries faster than foreign adversaries can destroy them.