This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
Keeping this cookie enabled helps us to improve our website.
Please enable Strictly Necessary Cookies first so that we can save your preferences!
30, May 2025
Yaoundé: police dismantles bank robbers’ network 0
by soter • Cameroon, Headline News, News
Police have dismantled a criminal network responsible for multiple robberies in Yaoundé, the capital. According to CRTV, the gang stole goods over CFA10 million worth of goods in multiple raids, including two robberies in the Nkoabang district and another at a poultry farm about 30 km from the city center.
The Judicial Police Department (DPJ) arrested the suspects after a three-week investigation. “These criminals, most of whom were repeat offenders, operated with bladed weapons, automatic pistols, and other techniques,” said Senior Superintendent Christian Ngom, head of the DPJ’s studies, research, and criminal investigations department. Police seized a vehicle, gas cylinders, electronic devices, and various stolen goods.
Robberies remain a persistent concern in Cameroon. On April 11, assailants attacked a money van in Nkolafamba, also in the Centre region, stealing more than CFA700 million. In September 2024, police arrested six suspects for armed robberies, including at the home of a widow in Emana, where property worth about CFA2 million was taken.
Authorities are reinforcing their commitment to combating insecurity. They urge citizens to collaborate more closely with law enforcement to strengthen the effectiveness of security efforts.
Source: Sbbc