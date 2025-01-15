Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
15, January 2025
Yaoundé, Riyadh sign Hajj agreement for smooth 2025 pilgrimage 0
Cameroon and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement on Monday to ensure the smooth organization of the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage, scheduled for next June. The agreement was signed in Jeddah by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq bin Fawzan al-Rabiah, and Cameroon’s Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji, who also chairs the National Hajj Commission.
The agreement covers several key aspects of Hajj organization. The main points addressed are the number of pilgrims Cameroon will be able to send in 2025, as well as logistical arrangements for transportation, accommodation, and reception services in Saudi Arabia.
The agreement also specifies health and safety requirements to be observed before, during, and after the pilgrimage. Additionally, it addresses financial aspects, including the costs associated with the pilgrimage and the management of these funds.
“This agreement between the two states ensures the smooth operation of processes aimed at enhancing Cameroonian Muslims’ participation in the upcoming Hajj. It emphasizes compliance with regulations and directives set by the Saudi government and agreed upon by all parties involved in the pilgrimage,” according to Cameroon’s Ministry of Territorial Administration.
Minister Nji said Saudi authorities commended Cameroon for its effective Hajj organization. He added that Cameroon is considered a “reference” among African countries in managing the pilgrimage to Mecca, stating, “because the organizational steps for the previous edition were meticulously followed, and this pillar of Islam was conducted satisfactorily,” according to state broadcaster CRTV.
This success, he noted, stems from reforms implemented to address past issues, such as scams by certain operators who embezzled pilgrims’ funds, as well as logistical problems related to air travel and accommodation.
Cameroonian authorities have introduced measures to improve Hajj organization, including providing accommodations near prayer sites and removing dishonest coordinators. A new 26-day travel schedule has also been adopted to ensure a more seamless and organized experience for pilgrims.
Source: Business in Cameroon