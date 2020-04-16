16, April 2020
Ambazonia leader Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe and two of his top aides Barrister Shufai and Barrister Eyambe have been taken out of the Kondengui Prison by Francophone Gendarmes to an unknown destination in Yaounde.
