The Multinational Joint Task Force has approached the Cameroonian military structures for support in its ongoing fight against Boko Haram insurgents in Nigeria.
This was contained in a statement by the Chief of Military Public Information for MNJTF, Col. Muhammad Dole, on Saturday.
The statement disclosed that the Force Commander, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf, made the call when he paid a courtesy call on the Governor of the Far North Region, Midjiyawa Bakari, while on a 3-day operational visit to Cameroonian formations and units in Maroua on Saturday.
Yusuf appreciated the political support and goodwill extended to Sector 1 of MNJTF, adding that the support had facilitated the smooth execution of non-kinetic operations, leading to the surrender of several insurgents.
He stated that winning public support was a strategy for successful counter-insurgency operations in the region.
The Force Commander, therefore, urged both the national and MNJTF forces Commanders to sustain regular operational visits for better understanding and mutual benefits.
The statement partly read, “It is pertinent to note that the operations of Sector 1 MNJTF (Cameroon) are closely linked with the operations other formations of the Cameroonian Defence Forces. These include Operation EMERGENCE by the 4th Joint Military Region and the 4th Gendarmerie Region as well as Operation ALPHA by the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR) all located in Maroua.”
Earlier, Bakari commended the MNJTF for stabilising and restoring relative peace to the Lake Chad Basin.
Bakari appreciated the sacrifices of all the soldiers from the MNJTF troops and assured that the ongoing military operations would ultimately bring peace and security for sustainable development in the region.
4, October 2020
Source: Punch Nigeria