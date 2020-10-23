Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, the all-powerful secretary-general at the presidency of the republic, has a key weapon in his running battle against certain rival ministers and advisors to Paul Biya. Africa intelligence reports that Ngoh Ngoh who now has the authority to sign directives on behalf of President Biya is weaponising presidential directives and targeting his rivals in government.
23, October 2020
CPDM Crime Syndicate: Minister Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh weaponises presidential directives 0
