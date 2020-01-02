2, January 2020
Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana says he has been overlooked by top clubs because he is black.
The 23-year-old is currently in his fourth season with the Eredivisie giants, and has established himself as Cameroon’s No.1 in the past two years.
Onana joined the Barcelona academy in 2010 having come through Samuel Eto’o’s Foundation in his native Cameroon, before linking up with Ajax in 2015.
He enjoyed a breakout season in 2016/17 when he played 46 times as he helped Ajax reach the Europa League final, where they lost 2-0 to Manchester United in Stockholm.
And he says that it was after that season when he was first approached by one of Europe’s elite clubs, only to be told that the colour of his skin could hinder his chances of a transfer.
