US President Donald Trump leads Democratic rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground of Florida and other US swing states, but Biden has pinned his hopes on Arizona and a trio of Rust Belt states that could take days to count their votes.
Trump is projected to win the key battleground state of Florida after significantly outperforming pollsters’ predictions
Biden leads in Arizona and is locked in a close race in other key states
The election is likely to hinge on results in Pennsylvania and other “Rust Belt” states, where vote counting is expected to stretch for hours or days
Trump has predicted a “big win”, claiming – without evidence – that Democrats are trying to “steal” the election
Biden has called for patience, saying he is “on track” to win the White House race
America looked set for its highest voter turnout in over a century, with more than 100 million votes cast before Election Day
4, November 2020
Happening Now: Trump prematurely claims election victory, Biden says he is “on track” to win the White House 0
Reported By France 24