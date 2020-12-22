Cameroon’s President for Life reportedly ends – $610,000 / R9.4 million per annum
Paul Biya’s pay cheque clearly indicates the disparity between the salaries of a dictator versus an elected president. Biya has been Cameroon’s leader since 1982, and earns a figure you’d more expect to see come up in the Powerball jackpot than on a pay slip.
The French Cameroun dictator makes roughly 230 times the average Cameroonian salary, and indeed earns more than other world leaders from developed nations, including France’s Emmanuel Macron.
How much does the president of Cameroon get paid?
Source: Cajnewsafrica