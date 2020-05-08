8, May 2020
Cameroon is poised to do “robust and large scale” COVID-19 testing, Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie said on Friday.
“We will now test more people rapidly,” Manaouda told reporters in the capital Yaounde, “this will significantly accelerate our battle on the field, especially at the airports.”
Manaouda made the remarks after the country’s president Paul Biya recently donated to the government 5,000 rapid test kits.
According to Africa CDC, Cameroon has registered a total of 2,265 confirmed COVID-19 cases from 10,268 tests.
Source: Xinhuanet
Yaounde to do “robust, large scale” COVID-19 testing 0
