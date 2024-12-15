Privacy Overview
Abuja: Despite internal crisis, Manyu Women still cling to Nyene Mawn 0
by soter • Cameroon, Headline News, News, Society
Across Manyu Division and in all Manyu diaspora communities, Nyene Mawn, the Manyu Women’s International Association are holding end of year celebrations witnessing massive participation of Manyu women uniting for community development purposes.
Nyene Mawn now has a critical mandate in Manyu affairs and represents the socio-economic and cultural development initiative of Manyu women and its creation in the Kingdom of Belgium has truly typified the rise of Manyu women as a social force and their conscious pursuit of development in Cameroon.
From Mamfe the chief town in Manyu to Johannesburg in South Africa and from Abuja in Nigeria to Amsterdam in Holland, it has become customary for most Manyu Nyene Mawn women to stage end of year celebrations.
The Nyene Mawn celebration that started in Belgium has currently brought Manyu women in Nigeria including visiting Barrister Eret MaEnow from Yaoundé to Nyene Mawn’s yearly ritual in Abuja.
Speaking today in Abuja, the President of Nyene Mawn Nigeria Chief Stella Arhewoh Ntui said Nyene Mawn is fast becoming a powerful and purposeful symbol and strategy for the exercise of identity among Manyu women.
Chief Stella Ntui added that Manyu women should become active actors and agents in the Manyu public sphere.
The President of Nyene Mawn Nigeria condemned the nasty happenings in Nyene Mawn UK and called on all Nyene Mawn queens in Europe to start building bridges of friendship and to deploy their inherent talents to promote unity, peace, friendship, justice, equity and love not only in Manyu Division but in Cameroon at large.
The Abuja Nyene Mawn annual reunion also gave Chief Stella Ntui the opportunity to market the 4 point plan announced by the President-General Dr Mrs Patience Abangma and to update Nyene Mawn Nigeria on preparations for France 2025.
The Abuja Nyene Mawn end of year was a colorful, rich and intriguing display of culture including dancing and enjoying the fufu and eru meal.
By Soter Agbaw-Ebai with files from Abuja