1, March 2025
Angola: Cholera outbreak kills over 200 0
The number of people killed in the latest cholera outbreak in Angola has risen to 201, the country’s Health Ministry announced.
A total of 5,574 people have been infected since early January, the ministry said in a press release on Friday.
Cholera cases have been reported in 13 of Angola’s 21 provinces. The outbreak originated in the capital province of Luanda, which has recorded the highest number of cases, followed by the neighboring provinces of Bengo and Icolo e Bengo.