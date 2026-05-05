Cameroon’s judicial community is in mourning following the death of Alexis Dipanda Mouelle, a former head of the country’s Supreme Court and one of its most enduring legal figures. He passed away at the age of 84, after months of illness according to multiple sources.
Born on March 25, 1942, in the Littoral Region, Dipanda Mouelle built a long and influential career within Cameroon’s judiciary. After completing his legal training in Paris, he entered the magistracy in the mid-1960s and steadily rose through the ranks over the years.
He would go on to preside over the Supreme Court from 1990 to 2014, making him one of the longest-serving judicial leaders in the country. His tenure spanned key moments in Cameroon’s political and legal history, placing him at the center of several high-profile national developments.
Dipanda Mouelle is also remembered for his crucial role during the contested 1992 presidential election, reports suggest the scores were tied between Paul Biya and Ni John Fru Ndi but Paul Biya was announced president. His public remarks at the time, “my hands are tied” suggesting limitations in his capacity to act, have remained part of the broader narrative surrounding that election.
Beyond national borders, he contributed to international legal work, notably serving within the United Nations Committee Against Torture.
After leaving office, he remained in the public eye, including through legal action he initiated in 2015 against the state over his departure from the judiciary, which he considered an early retirement.
His death comes only three months after the passing of his spouse, adding a personal dimension to the loss felt by those close to him.
5, May 2026
Dipanda Mouelle: Supreme Court head for over two decades has died aged 84 0
Cameroon’s judicial community is in mourning following the death of Alexis Dipanda Mouelle, a former head of the country’s Supreme Court and one of its most enduring legal figures. He passed away at the age of 84, after months of illness according to multiple sources.
Born on March 25, 1942, in the Littoral Region, Dipanda Mouelle built a long and influential career within Cameroon’s judiciary. After completing his legal training in Paris, he entered the magistracy in the mid-1960s and steadily rose through the ranks over the years.
He would go on to preside over the Supreme Court from 1990 to 2014, making him one of the longest-serving judicial leaders in the country. His tenure spanned key moments in Cameroon’s political and legal history, placing him at the center of several high-profile national developments.
Dipanda Mouelle is also remembered for his crucial role during the contested 1992 presidential election, reports suggest the scores were tied between Paul Biya and Ni John Fru Ndi but Paul Biya was announced president. His public remarks at the time, “my hands are tied” suggesting limitations in his capacity to act, have remained part of the broader narrative surrounding that election.
Beyond national borders, he contributed to international legal work, notably serving within the United Nations Committee Against Torture.
After leaving office, he remained in the public eye, including through legal action he initiated in 2015 against the state over his departure from the judiciary, which he considered an early retirement.
His death comes only three months after the passing of his spouse, adding a personal dimension to the loss felt by those close to him.
Source: Lebledparle.com