Bishop Michael Miabesue Bibi of the Catholic Diocese of Buea in Cameroon has called for the protection of press freedom, stressing that a free and responsible media is essential for promoting peace, justice, and human dignity.
In his message for World Press Freedom Day 2026, Bishop Bibi described journalists as key actors in building a culture of peace.
Referencing the recent visit of Pope Leo XIV to Cameroon, Bishop Bibi recalls the Pontiff’s message that “peace cannot be reduced to a slogan: it must be embodied in a way of life that renounces all forms of violence.”
He emphasizes that press freedom is a crucial component in achieving such a culture of peace.
“There is no doubt that one crucial ingredient to a culture of peace is a free press,” the Cameroonian Catholic Bishop says in his Sunday, May 3 message, cautioning against treating press freedom as a mere slogan.
He continues, “Freedom of press too should not become a cliché… and return to old forms of repression.”
Information on the UNESCO website indicates that the annual World Press Freedom Day, celebrated globally on May 3, acts as a reminder to governments of the need to respect their commitment to press freedom.
It is also a day of reflection among media practitioners about issues of press freedom and professional ethics.
This year’s World Press Freedom Day theme, “Shaping a Future of Peace”, highlights the essential role of a free, independent, and responsible media in building peaceful and just societies, according to UNESCO.
In his May 3 message, Bishop Bibi further reflects on the link between truth, justice, and peace, noting that “just as there can be no peace without justice, so too there can be no justice and peace without truth.”
He describes journalists as “the sentries protecting the values of truth, accountability, and justice,” warning that when press freedom is suppressed, “justice, peace and the truth all suffocate.”
The Local Ordinary of Buea Diocese expresses concern about ongoing violations of press freedom, saying the right is often breached “sometimes flagrantly, and other times in hidden ways.”
The Catholic Church leader emphasizes that freedom of the press must go hand in hand with responsibility, urging journalists to remain committed to truth and ethical reporting.
Quoting the Catechism of the Catholic Church, he reminds media practitioners of their duty to “serve the truth and not offend against charity” when disseminating information, emphasizing the need for accuracy and respect in reporting.
“Freedom is not absolute; it is tied to the obligation of representing reality accurately and respectfully,” Bishop Bibi says, adding that journalism should be guided by a desire to foster justice and peace rather than personal or vested interests.
He calls on all stakeholders to defend press freedom, noting that a free media contributes to democracy, human rights, and development.
The Cameroonian Catholic Bishop also paid tribute to journalists who have suffered or lost their lives in contexts of war and violence.
“May the Truth that frees bring freedom and courage to journalists all over the world. May St. Francis de Sales intercede for all our press men and women now and forever. Amen,” he implores, expressing hope that the commemoration would deepen awareness about the importance of press freedom.
5, May 2026
Buea: Bishop Bibi calls for protection of press freedom 0
Bishop Michael Miabesue Bibi of the Catholic Diocese of Buea in Cameroon has called for the protection of press freedom, stressing that a free and responsible media is essential for promoting peace, justice, and human dignity.
In his message for World Press Freedom Day 2026, Bishop Bibi described journalists as key actors in building a culture of peace.
Referencing the recent visit of Pope Leo XIV to Cameroon, Bishop Bibi recalls the Pontiff’s message that “peace cannot be reduced to a slogan: it must be embodied in a way of life that renounces all forms of violence.”
He emphasizes that press freedom is a crucial component in achieving such a culture of peace.
“There is no doubt that one crucial ingredient to a culture of peace is a free press,” the Cameroonian Catholic Bishop says in his Sunday, May 3 message, cautioning against treating press freedom as a mere slogan.
He continues, “Freedom of press too should not become a cliché… and return to old forms of repression.”
Information on the UNESCO website indicates that the annual World Press Freedom Day, celebrated globally on May 3, acts as a reminder to governments of the need to respect their commitment to press freedom.
It is also a day of reflection among media practitioners about issues of press freedom and professional ethics.
This year’s World Press Freedom Day theme, “Shaping a Future of Peace”, highlights the essential role of a free, independent, and responsible media in building peaceful and just societies, according to UNESCO.
In his May 3 message, Bishop Bibi further reflects on the link between truth, justice, and peace, noting that “just as there can be no peace without justice, so too there can be no justice and peace without truth.”
He describes journalists as “the sentries protecting the values of truth, accountability, and justice,” warning that when press freedom is suppressed, “justice, peace and the truth all suffocate.”
The Local Ordinary of Buea Diocese expresses concern about ongoing violations of press freedom, saying the right is often breached “sometimes flagrantly, and other times in hidden ways.”
The Catholic Church leader emphasizes that freedom of the press must go hand in hand with responsibility, urging journalists to remain committed to truth and ethical reporting.
Quoting the Catechism of the Catholic Church, he reminds media practitioners of their duty to “serve the truth and not offend against charity” when disseminating information, emphasizing the need for accuracy and respect in reporting.
“Freedom is not absolute; it is tied to the obligation of representing reality accurately and respectfully,” Bishop Bibi says, adding that journalism should be guided by a desire to foster justice and peace rather than personal or vested interests.
He calls on all stakeholders to defend press freedom, noting that a free media contributes to democracy, human rights, and development.
The Cameroonian Catholic Bishop also paid tribute to journalists who have suffered or lost their lives in contexts of war and violence.
“May the Truth that frees bring freedom and courage to journalists all over the world. May St. Francis de Sales intercede for all our press men and women now and forever. Amen,” he implores, expressing hope that the commemoration would deepen awareness about the importance of press freedom.
Source: aciAfrica