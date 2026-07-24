Iran’s Army has targeted two key US bases in Bahrain and Jordan in response to deadly American aerial assaults on the Islamic Republic.
The Army’s Public Relations Department said on Friday that the attacks, launched under the 24th phase of Operation Saeqe (Lightning), involved launching Arash kamikaze drones at fuel storage facilities, large equipment warehouses and sheds, and the accommodation quarters of the terrorist US military personnel at Shaikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain.
Iranian drones, it added, also hit aircraft shelters, aircraft maintenance hangars, and accommodation facilities for forces of the aggressor US army at Jordan’s al-Azraq Air Base.
“Any action against the legitimate and lawful interests of the Iranian nation and the sacred Islamic Republic establishment will also jeopardize the security and economic interests of other countries in the region,” it asserted.
For thirteen consecutive nights, the US military has conducted waves of air raids on Iran, committing war crimes by targeting civilian sites.
In response, Iranian armed forces have launched heavy reprisal attacks against strategic American targets across West Asia.
The US attacks, which have mainly targeted southern Iranian provinces, have so far destroyed several infrastructure sites, such as bridges and water desalination plants, and killed 55 and injured 645 Iranians.
24, July 2026
Iran targets American bases in Bahrain, Jordan as US war continues 0
Iran’s Army has targeted two key US bases in Bahrain and Jordan in response to deadly American aerial assaults on the Islamic Republic.
The Army’s Public Relations Department said on Friday that the attacks, launched under the 24th phase of Operation Saeqe (Lightning), involved launching Arash kamikaze drones at fuel storage facilities, large equipment warehouses and sheds, and the accommodation quarters of the terrorist US military personnel at Shaikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain.
Iranian drones, it added, also hit aircraft shelters, aircraft maintenance hangars, and accommodation facilities for forces of the aggressor US army at Jordan’s al-Azraq Air Base.
“Any action against the legitimate and lawful interests of the Iranian nation and the sacred Islamic Republic establishment will also jeopardize the security and economic interests of other countries in the region,” it asserted.
For thirteen consecutive nights, the US military has conducted waves of air raids on Iran, committing war crimes by targeting civilian sites.
In response, Iranian armed forces have launched heavy reprisal attacks against strategic American targets across West Asia.
The US attacks, which have mainly targeted southern Iranian provinces, have so far destroyed several infrastructure sites, such as bridges and water desalination plants, and killed 55 and injured 645 Iranians.
Source: Presstv