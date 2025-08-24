Bishop Barthélemy Yaouda Hourgo of the Catholic Diocese of Yagoua in Cameroon has directed daily Prayer of Angelus and other forms of prayer for peace as the Central African nation approaches October presidential election.
In a statement shared with ACI Africa on Thursday, August 21, Bishop Hourgo invites all institutions in his Episcopal See, including Parishes and communities of women and men Religious to unite in prayer to be marked by bells scheduled to “ring each day at 12:30 p.m. sharp.”
“As the Pastor of this Diocese, concerned for peace, justice, and the unity of our nation, considering the gravity of the moment our country is experiencing as the presidential election… I decide and ordain that at the signal of the bell, all the faithful are required to recite the Angelus Prayer, in unity with the entire Diocesan Church,” he says.
The Cameroonian Catholic Bishop recalls that the mission of the Christian is to be a peacemaker and a witness of hope in the world and directs that the Angelus prayer be said at the end of each Eucharistic celebration.
The particular intention of the Angelus Prayer, he says, is “to implore from God the precious gift of true peace for our country and to entrust to the Virgin Mary, through her grace, the hope of a peaceful and just political alternation.”
Bishop Hourgo explains that the Angelus Prayer seeks to ask for the “Lord’s blessing so that our Nation remains stable before, during, and after the presidential election of October 12, 2025.”
“I recommend to Priests, men Religious, women Religious, and leaders of Christian communities to ensure the strict application of this decision and to raise awareness among all the faithful,” he says.
He appeals, “May each of us take to heart this spiritual endeavour, convinced that peace is a gift from God but also the fruit of our daily commitment.”
Catholic Bishops in Cameroon have been vocal in expressing their concerns for peace as the country heads for the presidential election.
24, August 2025
Battle for Etoudi: Yagoua Catholic Diocese directs daily Angelus Prayer for peace 0
Cameroon, Headline News, Religion
Source: aciAfrica