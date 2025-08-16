Bishop Paul Lontsié-Keuné of Cameroon’s Catholic Diocese of Bafoussam has called on citizens of the country to remain vigilant, uphold truth, and vote with integrity in the country’s upcoming elections, warning against corruption, tribalism, and the sale of conscience.
In his Thursday, August 14 homily during the Diocese’s annual Peace Pilgrimage, Bishop Lontsié-Keuné described the Church event as “a rather special context”, coming less than two months before the October 12 Presidential Poll.
Bishop Lontsié-Keuné noted that pre-electoral attitudes can shape the post-electoral context, urging citizens to examine their speech, reject inflammatory language, and ensure that prayers for peace inspire concrete action.
“If we are sincere and really Christians, and not traitors, then our prayer for peace must inspire our action, and our action in return must also be prayer. We have the two sides of a coin,” he said.
Bishop Lontsié-Keuné spoke about the need for the Church to speak, especially in the face of wrongdoings, noting that silent “would be to be an accomplice of evil”.
“We who observe the simple sociopolitics of our country cannot be silent,” he said. “To be silent would be to be an accomplice of evil. To be silent would be to abandon these people who are the voice of those who have the mouth to speak and no longer know how to speak,” the Cameroonian Catholic Bishop said.
The Bishop reminded the people of God that the pilgrimage has long been a moment for Bafoussam’s Catholics to look to heaven and implore the Virgin Mary for peace in Cameroon. But he cautioned against any misunderstanding of that commitment.
“We are not naive. It must be understood by all: it is not because we pray for peace that we are naive. We cannot ask for peace and crucify the poor. We cannot ask for peace and crucify anyone who dares to open his mouth,” the Catholic Church leader said.
He insisted that “the path of peace is the truth” and warned against the illusion of power or wealth:
“It is no longer by their army… It is no longer by the beautiful discourse… nor by their wealth. Peace protects the people, and the people protect peace. But a people that murmurs… the murmur can be the source of death,” Bishop Lontsié-Keuné said.
Addressing the pilgrims, he urged, “Wake up! Do not sleep! The Holy Spirit that we received… is the sacrament of Christian maturity… [that] must give us to exorcise fear… to bear witness to the Gospel. And we do not bear witness to the Gospel by lying to you but by telling it to you.”
“It is not a spirit of fear that God gave us, but a spirit of strength, of love, and of tenderness… Is a confirmed person afraid of death? Do not be afraid!” the Local Ordinary of Bafoussam, since February 2022, following his transfer from Cameroon’s Yokadouma Catholic Diocese, where he had started his Episcopal Ministry in July 2017, said.
He called Christians to remember their baptism and to allow the Holy Spirit, “a spirit of truth”, to guide every aspect of life.
“To be a Christian is to be forced on a daily basis to be led by the Holy Spirit… There is no space where we put Him aside to wait for Sunday… Our conviction of faith must be a personal answer to the question that Jesus asked: ‘For you, who am I?’” he posed.
Bishop Lontsié-Keuné provided the contrast between authentic Christian maturity and the political reality in which he said some leaders send their children abroad and travel overseas for medical care while the majority suffer.
Reflecting on tribalism, the Cameroonian Catholic Bishop said, “The word ‘tribalism’ does not exist in the Christian lexicon… Who told you that in Cameroon there are sub-Cameroonians and super-Cameroonians?… We are all sons and daughters of Jesus Christ, and everyone has the right to life.”
He called on the faithful to “behave” as Christians, allowing the Holy Spirit to act in their lives, and to discern “which side we must be on” in the light of the Gospel.
Turning to the upcoming elections, Bishop Lontsié-Keuné did not endorse any candidate but made a strong moral appeal.
“By voting, refuse to sell your conscience, whatever the proposed price. No one must, at any stage of the process, change the value of the vote of a single citizen,” he said.
The Catholic Bishop warned against “electoral irresponsibility,” which “undermines confidence… weakens democracy, leads to instability and violence,” and called for election officials to act with integrity.
He emphasized that all who call themselves Christian must ensure that their faith informs their political actions.
Bishop Lontsié-Keuné repeated the profile of a leader outlined by Cameroonian students in Bouillac: integrity, humility, a clear vision for national development, the ability to unite, a commitment to reconciliation, and the capacity to inspire confidence and manage the economy responsibly.
“Choosing is renouncing,” he said, adding, “Christ invites us to renounce lies… and to reject whatever compromises the dignity of the poor.”
Bishop Lontsié-Keuné called on civil society to educate the population to critically evaluate campaign promises and to salute the courage of those — journalists, activists, and ordinary citizens — who “dare to say what no one wants to say.”
He insisted that the Church seeks “peace in law, justice, truth, light, and love,” not peace based on force or inequality.
“As long as the right of the force will take over the force of the right, the people will die… and we will scream, scream, scream until we are heard,” Bishop Lontsié-Keuné said.
He warned that manipulating votes is “to steal nationality” and “to subjugate” citizens. He urged the faithful to guard their vote, saying, “Otherwise, it will be useless to register and to vote.”
“May the Spirit be with you in the strength to walk in the light, whatever it costs… Our Lady of Peace, pray for us. God bless you. Amen,” Bishop Lontsié-Keuné implored.
16, August 2025
Source: aciAfrica