President of the Republic of Cameroon, Paul Biya, has departed the country for a brief private stay in Europe, according to an official communiqué issued by the Presidency of the Republic.
The Head of State left Yaoundé on Sunday, June 7, accompanied by First Lady Chantal Biya. The presidential couple departed from the Nsimalen International Airport aboard a special flight. Authorities did not specify the destination or duration of the visit, stating only that it would be a “brief private stay” in Europe.
According to the communiqué, the President is accompanied by the Minister and Director of the Civil Cabinet of the Presidency, Samuel Mvondo Ayolo; the Special Adviser at the Presidency, Joseph Fouda; and the Chief of State Protocol, Simon Pierre Bikele.
The trip marks President Biya’s first visit to Europe in more than eight months. His previous stay on the continent ended on October 1, 2025, when he returned to Cameroon shortly before the presidential election of October 12, 2025.
At the time, his return ended weeks of speculation over his prolonged absence from the country and enabled him to personally lead his re-election campaign. He subsequently cast his vote in Yaoundé and was declared the winner of the presidential election by the Constitutional Council on October 27, 2025, securing an eighth consecutive mandate with 53.66 per cent of the vote.
Since returning from Europe in October 2025, the 92-year-old President has maintained a busy schedule of official engagements. He presided over celebrations marking the National Day on May 20, received several foreign dignitaries, and took part in events linked to the visit of Pope Leo XIV to Cameroon.
The private visit to Europe comes after several months of sustained state activity and may provide the Head of State with an opportunity to rest and recuperate as he continues his current seven-year mandate, which has more than six years remaining.
Government Reshuffle Still Awaited
The President’s departure also comes at a time when expectations remain high regarding the formation of a new government. During his end-of-year address, President Biya announced plans for significant changes within the executive branch.
Since then, the government successfully enacted constitutional reforms in April 2026 that reinstated the position of Vice President, a major institutional change that many expected would be followed by fresh appointments.
However, no appointments have yet been announced, and Cameroon continues to await a cabinet reshuffle. The country’s last major government reorganisation dates back to January 4, 2019. The prolonged wait has fueled speculation among political analysts and the public alike over the timing and scope of the anticipated changes.
As with previous private visits abroad, the President’s trip is likely to spur discussion regarding his health. Over the years, periods spent in Europe have often generated speculation on the physical condition of the veteran leader.
However, neither the Presidency nor official government sources have indicated any health concerns related to the current visit. In recent months, President Biya has continued to appear at major state functions and official ceremonies, including National Day celebrations and diplomatic engagements.
While questions surrounding the health of Africa’s oldest serving elected head of state frequently surface in public debate, no official statement accompanying the trip mentioned medical reasons for the visit.
For now, Cameroonians await further communication from the Presidency regarding the duration of the stay and the eventual return of the Head of State, whose absence coincides with growing anticipation over the future composition of the government and implementation of recent constitutional reforms.
8, June 2026
Biya leaves for Europe as Yaoundé await new cabinet 0
President of the Republic of Cameroon, Paul Biya, has departed the country for a brief private stay in Europe, according to an official communiqué issued by the Presidency of the Republic.
The Head of State left Yaoundé on Sunday, June 7, accompanied by First Lady Chantal Biya. The presidential couple departed from the Nsimalen International Airport aboard a special flight. Authorities did not specify the destination or duration of the visit, stating only that it would be a “brief private stay” in Europe.
According to the communiqué, the President is accompanied by the Minister and Director of the Civil Cabinet of the Presidency, Samuel Mvondo Ayolo; the Special Adviser at the Presidency, Joseph Fouda; and the Chief of State Protocol, Simon Pierre Bikele.
The trip marks President Biya’s first visit to Europe in more than eight months. His previous stay on the continent ended on October 1, 2025, when he returned to Cameroon shortly before the presidential election of October 12, 2025.
At the time, his return ended weeks of speculation over his prolonged absence from the country and enabled him to personally lead his re-election campaign. He subsequently cast his vote in Yaoundé and was declared the winner of the presidential election by the Constitutional Council on October 27, 2025, securing an eighth consecutive mandate with 53.66 per cent of the vote.
Since returning from Europe in October 2025, the 92-year-old President has maintained a busy schedule of official engagements. He presided over celebrations marking the National Day on May 20, received several foreign dignitaries, and took part in events linked to the visit of Pope Leo XIV to Cameroon.
The private visit to Europe comes after several months of sustained state activity and may provide the Head of State with an opportunity to rest and recuperate as he continues his current seven-year mandate, which has more than six years remaining.
Government Reshuffle Still Awaited
The President’s departure also comes at a time when expectations remain high regarding the formation of a new government. During his end-of-year address, President Biya announced plans for significant changes within the executive branch.
Since then, the government successfully enacted constitutional reforms in April 2026 that reinstated the position of Vice President, a major institutional change that many expected would be followed by fresh appointments.
However, no appointments have yet been announced, and Cameroon continues to await a cabinet reshuffle. The country’s last major government reorganisation dates back to January 4, 2019. The prolonged wait has fueled speculation among political analysts and the public alike over the timing and scope of the anticipated changes.
As with previous private visits abroad, the President’s trip is likely to spur discussion regarding his health. Over the years, periods spent in Europe have often generated speculation on the physical condition of the veteran leader.
However, neither the Presidency nor official government sources have indicated any health concerns related to the current visit. In recent months, President Biya has continued to appear at major state functions and official ceremonies, including National Day celebrations and diplomatic engagements.
While questions surrounding the health of Africa’s oldest serving elected head of state frequently surface in public debate, no official statement accompanying the trip mentioned medical reasons for the visit.
For now, Cameroonians await further communication from the Presidency regarding the duration of the stay and the eventual return of the Head of State, whose absence coincides with growing anticipation over the future composition of the government and implementation of recent constitutional reforms.
Source: Panafricanvisions