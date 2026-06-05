UK-listed mining investment company BWA Group has promoted nonexecutive director Peter Taylor as CEO effective June 1.
Taylor has been a nonexecutive director of BWA Group since August 2024, providing strategic guidance on the development of the company’s exploration portfolio comprising nickel, copper, cobalt and gold in Canada and Cameroon.
He brings to the position extensive experience across exploration, project development and mining having previously worked as CEO of Aim-listed Pathfinder Minerals, which has two heavy mineral sands licences in Mozambique.
Taylor also held senior operational roles at Affero Mining where he was involved in the development of the New Liberty gold mine, in Liberia, and the Nkout iron-ore project, in Cameroon.
BWA Group’s principal asset is three exploration licences in Cameroon comprising the Aracari project, in addition to five mineral sands licences it has in the country, while its main focus in Canada is the work of Kings of the North Corporation on two licence groups in Isoukustouc and Winterhouse, Quebec.
These projects are considered early exploration stage, prospective for structurally controlled gold and silver at Winterhouse, and intrusion related copper, nickel and cobalt at Isoukustouc.
5, June 2026
Cameroon, Canadian mining investor BWA Group appoints new CEO 0
UK-listed mining investment company BWA Group has promoted nonexecutive director Peter Taylor as CEO effective June 1.
Taylor has been a nonexecutive director of BWA Group since August 2024, providing strategic guidance on the development of the company’s exploration portfolio comprising nickel, copper, cobalt and gold in Canada and Cameroon.
He brings to the position extensive experience across exploration, project development and mining having previously worked as CEO of Aim-listed Pathfinder Minerals, which has two heavy mineral sands licences in Mozambique.
Taylor also held senior operational roles at Affero Mining where he was involved in the development of the New Liberty gold mine, in Liberia, and the Nkout iron-ore project, in Cameroon.
BWA Group’s principal asset is three exploration licences in Cameroon comprising the Aracari project, in addition to five mineral sands licences it has in the country, while its main focus in Canada is the work of Kings of the North Corporation on two licence groups in Isoukustouc and Winterhouse, Quebec.
These projects are considered early exploration stage, prospective for structurally controlled gold and silver at Winterhouse, and intrusion related copper, nickel and cobalt at Isoukustouc.
Source: miningweekly