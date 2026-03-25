The 11th matchday of the Cameroonian championship wrapped up on Monday, March 23, 2026, with two decisive fixtures. Unisport du Haut-Nkam reclaimed the top spot in the league, while Canon Sportif continued their impressive home run.
Under pressure after Coton Sport’s victory the previous day, Unisport du Haut-Nkam delivered a flawless response by clinching a 1-0 win away against Aigle Royal du Moungo. In a tightly contested yet controlled match, the league leaders broke the deadlock through Tatow, the only scorer of the game. This crucial victory allows the Western Torchbearers to immediately reclaim their place at the top of the table.
Facing the bottom side, Unisport did what was necessary without flinching, reaffirming their credentials as serious title contenders. Meanwhile, things go from bad to worse for Aigle Royal du Moungo, who remain anchored to the bottom of the standings.
Canon Sportif triumphs and climbs the table
In the day’s other match, Canon Sportif of Yaoundé edged out AS Fortuna (1-0) in a fiercely contested regional derby.
The breakthrough came from Bonheur Nkoulou, brilliantly set up by Zacharie Ebogo, who had just come off the bench minutes earlier. This decisive goal secured Kpakum’s second home victory of the season.
Solid and increasingly consistent in recent weeks, Canon continue their upward trajectory and move into the top half of the table.
As for AS Fortuna, they add another frustrating result to their tally following their draw with PWD in the previous round.
With this win, Unisport regains the top spot, which had been temporarily claimed by Coton Sport on Sunday. The battle for first place remains fierce between these two sides.
Behind them, Canon keeps climbing, Fortuna stalls, and Aigle Royal du Moungo sinks deeper into trouble.
25, March 2026
Cameroon Football: Unisport leads, Canon asserts dominance against Fortuna 0
by soter • Cameroon, Headline News, Sports
The 11th matchday of the Cameroonian championship wrapped up on Monday, March 23, 2026, with two decisive fixtures. Unisport du Haut-Nkam reclaimed the top spot in the league, while Canon Sportif continued their impressive home run.
Under pressure after Coton Sport’s victory the previous day, Unisport du Haut-Nkam delivered a flawless response by clinching a 1-0 win away against Aigle Royal du Moungo. In a tightly contested yet controlled match, the league leaders broke the deadlock through Tatow, the only scorer of the game. This crucial victory allows the Western Torchbearers to immediately reclaim their place at the top of the table.
Facing the bottom side, Unisport did what was necessary without flinching, reaffirming their credentials as serious title contenders. Meanwhile, things go from bad to worse for Aigle Royal du Moungo, who remain anchored to the bottom of the standings.
Canon Sportif triumphs and climbs the table
In the day’s other match, Canon Sportif of Yaoundé edged out AS Fortuna (1-0) in a fiercely contested regional derby.
The breakthrough came from Bonheur Nkoulou, brilliantly set up by Zacharie Ebogo, who had just come off the bench minutes earlier. This decisive goal secured Kpakum’s second home victory of the season.
Solid and increasingly consistent in recent weeks, Canon continue their upward trajectory and move into the top half of the table.
As for AS Fortuna, they add another frustrating result to their tally following their draw with PWD in the previous round.
With this win, Unisport regains the top spot, which had been temporarily claimed by Coton Sport on Sunday. The battle for first place remains fierce between these two sides.
Behind them, Canon keeps climbing, Fortuna stalls, and Aigle Royal du Moungo sinks deeper into trouble.
Aigle Royal de Moungo 0-1 Unisport
PWD de Bamenda 1-0 AS Fortuna
Culled from Foot Africa