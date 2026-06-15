Cameroon’s Chamber of Agriculture, Fisheries, Livestock and Forestry (CAPEF) has initiated discussions with Tunisia’s Textile Technical Centre (CETTEX) to support the development of Cameroon’s textile industry and accelerate local cotton processing.
The discussions took place during an economic mission to Tunisia led by CAPEF President Martin Paul Mindjos Momeny. During a meeting with CETTEX Director General El Mohsen Missaoui, both institutions explored cooperation opportunities in textile manufacturing, technology transfer, innovation, quality control, training and support for small and medium-sized enterprises.
According to CAPEF, the talks focused on strengthening Cameroon’s cotton value chain. Although the country produces more than 300,000 tonnes of cotton annually, much of the crop is exported in raw form due to limited domestic processing capacity.
CAPEF said the objective is to develop an integrated value chain covering cotton production, spinning, weaving, garment manufacturing and the marketing of finished textile products. The initiative is aligned with Cameroon’s industrialisation strategy and aims to help local producers take advantage of opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
During the mission, CETTEX presented Tunisia’s textile development model, which is based on investments in technology, innovation, skills development and industrial support services. The exchanges examined how aspects of that experience could support the growth of Cameroon’s textile and clothing industries.
CAPEF identified several areas for potential collaboration, including the production of professional workwear, the manufacture of printed fabrics for African markets, training programmes for artisans and processing SMEs, and triangular cooperation projects involving European and international partners.
The initiative supports efforts to increase local value addition in agriculture-based sectors under Cameroon’s National Development Strategy (NDS30). According to data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and SODECOTON, national cotton production has remained above 300,000 tonnes in recent years.
At the end of the meeting, CAPEF and CETTEX agreed to establish a technical working group to prepare a structured cooperation programme. The proposal will be submitted to Cameroonian and Tunisian authorities through existing bilateral cooperation mechanisms.
15, June 2026
Cameroon looks to Tunisia’s textile model to develop its cotton value chain 0
Cameroon’s Chamber of Agriculture, Fisheries, Livestock and Forestry (CAPEF) has initiated discussions with Tunisia’s Textile Technical Centre (CETTEX) to support the development of Cameroon’s textile industry and accelerate local cotton processing.
The discussions took place during an economic mission to Tunisia led by CAPEF President Martin Paul Mindjos Momeny. During a meeting with CETTEX Director General El Mohsen Missaoui, both institutions explored cooperation opportunities in textile manufacturing, technology transfer, innovation, quality control, training and support for small and medium-sized enterprises.
According to CAPEF, the talks focused on strengthening Cameroon’s cotton value chain. Although the country produces more than 300,000 tonnes of cotton annually, much of the crop is exported in raw form due to limited domestic processing capacity.
CAPEF said the objective is to develop an integrated value chain covering cotton production, spinning, weaving, garment manufacturing and the marketing of finished textile products. The initiative is aligned with Cameroon’s industrialisation strategy and aims to help local producers take advantage of opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
During the mission, CETTEX presented Tunisia’s textile development model, which is based on investments in technology, innovation, skills development and industrial support services. The exchanges examined how aspects of that experience could support the growth of Cameroon’s textile and clothing industries.
CAPEF identified several areas for potential collaboration, including the production of professional workwear, the manufacture of printed fabrics for African markets, training programmes for artisans and processing SMEs, and triangular cooperation projects involving European and international partners.
The initiative supports efforts to increase local value addition in agriculture-based sectors under Cameroon’s National Development Strategy (NDS30). According to data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and SODECOTON, national cotton production has remained above 300,000 tonnes in recent years.
At the end of the meeting, CAPEF and CETTEX agreed to establish a technical working group to prepare a structured cooperation programme. The proposal will be submitted to Cameroonian and Tunisian authorities through existing bilateral cooperation mechanisms.
Source: Business in Cameroon