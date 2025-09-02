Three-quarters of Cameroon’s road network remains in a poor or mediocre state despite public investment, according to a September 2025 project review by the country’s Ministry of Public Works. The report reveals that 91,405 km of the nation’s 121,873 km road system are in disrepair, presenting a significant obstacle to economic activity.
Only 25% (30,468 km) of the network is rated as being in good or fair condition. The quality varies significantly by road type. While 100% of the country’s small stretch of motorways (109 km) are in good condition, only 18% of crucial municipal roads meet this standard. National roads fare better, with 69% rated as good or fair, but regional routes lag at just 35%.
The report indicates a marginal five-percentage-point improvement in overall network quality compared to 2024. Progress is being hampered by several systemic issues, including pavement degradation, the impacts of climate change, and a lack of discipline among road users.
A critical factor cited is the weakness of the domestic construction sector. The ministry noted that many local firms lack the financial, technical, and logistical capacity to execute projects effectively. This has led to the termination of 27 contracts between 2019 and 2024 and the closure of several other projects at the request of the struggling companies.
In response, the government is implementing structural reforms. A 2022 law aimed at protecting national road assets is being enforced to increase infrastructure durability. Furthermore, a decree from July 2025 has reorganized the national Road Fund to improve resource allocation for maintenance and rehabilitation.
As of December 31, 2024, Cameroon’s road network consisted of 10,576 km of paved roads and 111,297 km of dirt roads.
Looking ahead, the government plans to launch 132 major new road projects starting in 2025. The initiative aims to pave 882 km of new roads, rehabilitate 661 km of existing paved roads, and perform maintenance on another 828 km by 2027, covering a total distance of 2,371 km.
Cameroon Road Network Crisis: 75% requiring rehabilitation 0
Source: Business in Cameroon