11, September 2023
A 31-year-old Cameroonian nurse from Bologna became Italian lightweight boxing champion Friday night just a year after getting Italian citizenship.
Pamela Noutcho’s dream has come true after she beat her challenger in Casoria (Naples) in the match for the belt.
Pamela Malvina Nooutcho Sawa has lived in Italy since she was 8 years old, after reuniting with her father who had left Cameroon for study and work.
Source: ANSA.It
Cameroonian nurse is Italy's boxing champion
