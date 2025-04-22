Friends and well-wishers are lauding the life and work of Enow Peter following his death. Cameroon Concord News gathered that he died of a heart attack at his work place in Vienna.
Senior Cameroonian elites in Europe and in North America have been reacting to his untimely and sudden death.
Dr Joachim Arrey of the Global Think Tank For Africa led the legion of tributes that have been paid to the late Manyu citizen from Egbekaw village.
“With the death of Enow Peter, Cameroonians in Austria have lost a valuable member who made meaningful contributions to the development of the Cameroonian community in Vienna and also in the Federal Republic of Germany,” Dr Joachim Arrey said.
For his part, Chief Robert Mengot of the Manyu Elements Cultural and Development Association (MECA Germany) said Enow Peter was a motivator and a compatriot who was an optimist about the future of Cameroon as a nation.
Chief Eyong Paolo of MECA Nordrhein-Germany described how shocked he felt upon hearing of the sudden death of Enow Peter. Chief Eyong told Cameroon Concord News that Enow Peter during his time in Germany cared for the needy, and when Cameroonians cried for help, he answered!
Enow Peter, a native of Egbekaw village in Mamfe, graduated from Government High School, Mamfe before proceeding to the University of Calabar in Nigeria where he obtained his B.Sc and later an MSc in Austria. He leaves behind his beautiful wife and children and a bunch of siblings and friends to mourn him. May his soul rest in peace!
22, April 2025
Cameroonians in Austria, Germany pay tributes to much-loved visionary leader
By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai