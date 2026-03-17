Members of Cameroon’s national assembly are currently meeting in Yaoundé and a key item on the agenda is the replacement of the current speaker, Cavaye Yeguie Djibril, whose health has been facing serious challenges.
According to our Yaoundé bureau chief, Rita Akana, who spoke to a senior CPDM Member of Parliament, Mr. Cavaye will be replaced by Hon. Datouo Theodore, a CPDM Parliamentarian and a successful businessman from the West Region.
Mr. Cavaye’s health has been failing for many years now and his erratic behavior and massive alcoholic consumption have made him an expensive liability to the country and the party.
Born in Mada, located in the Tokombéré district of Mayo-Sava Division in the Far North Region, Cavayé (86) is a member of the Mada ethnic group
He was elected to the National Assembly of Cameroon in 1973 and obtained the position of Questor in the Bureau of the National Assembly. In 1975, he was included in the Central Committee of the Cameroon National Union (CNU) ruling party.
After ten years in the National Assembly, Cavayé was elected as its Second Vice-President in 1983. In 1985, when President Paul Biya transformed the CNU into the CPDM, Cavayé was retained as a member of the CPDM Central Committee. He served as Second Vice-President of the National Assembly for five years, departing the legislature at the end of the parliamentary term in 1988 and instead becoming Prefectoral Assistant of Diamaré. He returned to the National Assembly in the March 1992 parliamentary election and was then elected as President of the National Assembly.
17, March 2026
Cameroon’s National Assembly: Cavaye Djibril to be replaced 0
Members of Cameroon’s national assembly are currently meeting in Yaoundé and a key item on the agenda is the replacement of the current speaker, Cavaye Yeguie Djibril, whose health has been facing serious challenges.
According to our Yaoundé bureau chief, Rita Akana, who spoke to a senior CPDM Member of Parliament, Mr. Cavaye will be replaced by Hon. Datouo Theodore, a CPDM Parliamentarian and a successful businessman from the West Region.
Mr. Cavaye’s health has been failing for many years now and his erratic behavior and massive alcoholic consumption have made him an expensive liability to the country and the party.
Born in Mada, located in the Tokombéré district of Mayo-Sava Division in the Far North Region, Cavayé (86) is a member of the Mada ethnic group
He was elected to the National Assembly of Cameroon in 1973 and obtained the position of Questor in the Bureau of the National Assembly. In 1975, he was included in the Central Committee of the Cameroon National Union (CNU) ruling party.
After ten years in the National Assembly, Cavayé was elected as its Second Vice-President in 1983. In 1985, when President Paul Biya transformed the CNU into the CPDM, Cavayé was retained as a member of the CPDM Central Committee. He served as Second Vice-President of the National Assembly for five years, departing the legislature at the end of the parliamentary term in 1988 and instead becoming Prefectoral Assistant of Diamaré. He returned to the National Assembly in the March 1992 parliamentary election and was then elected as President of the National Assembly.
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