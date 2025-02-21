Privacy Overview
Camtel deploys 75 engineers to boost service quality 0
Camtel, a state-run company, added 75 new tech hires this week, including computer integration specialists, software development engineers, and satellite solution specialists, in an effort to improve service delivery in the face of strong competition.
The new employees, who just completed a four-month intense in-house training at the National Emergency Telecommunications Network Centre in Ekounou-Yaounde, join the telco’s existing pool of 180 technicians dispersed across the country.
Judith Yah Sunday Achidi, Camtel’s general manager, remarked: “Camtel has the task to digitalise Cameroon’s economy and to do that, we need qualified human resources and that is what we have done with the recruitment of these young engineers’
“We have the conviction that we have recruited the best talents and from the interactions we have had with them for the past four months, we are very sure that they will play an essential role in our digital transformation drive.”
Camtel intends to use its expanded technical staff, as well as emerging technologies it has acquired, to combat recurring network failures.
Source: iTweb