Cameroon Telecommunications (Camtel) is offering 115 internship positions for university students and recent graduates across all 10 regions of the country under a new partnership with the Ministry of Higher Education (Minesup).
The program includes 105 academic internships and 10 professional internships, marking the first initiative of this scale between the state-owned telecommunications operator and the ministry.
The internships are being coordinated by the National Observatory of Higher Education Graduate Careers (OMDES), an agency under Minesup. The program stems from a partnership agreement signed on June 3 to better align university education with labor market needs.
Center and Littoral Receive Nearly Half of the Positions
Although the internships will be available nationwide, the Center and Littoral regions account for nearly half of the openings.
The Center region will receive 30 positions, while the Littoral region will receive 25, for a combined total of 55 internships. They are also the only two regions offering professional internships, with five positions each. The remaining placements in those regions are academic internships.
The West, Northwest, Southwest and North regions will each receive 10 academic internships. Adamawa, East, Far North and South will each receive five. By distributing internships across all regions, Camtel is expanding access to workplace experience beyond Yaoundé and Douala, where internship opportunities at large companies have traditionally been concentrated.
Positions Span Technology, Business and Legal Fields
The 10 professional internships are reserved for candidates holding a master’s degree. Camtel is seeking graduates in fields including auditing and accounting, computer science, business and management, and law.
The academic internships are open to a broader range of disciplines. The company is recruiting candidates with backgrounds in corporate law, public procurement, urban planning, cybersecurity, statistics, translation and human resources.
The range of profiles reflects the company’s operational needs beyond telecommunications, including infrastructure management, public procurement, commercial operations, legal compliance, finance and digital transformation. According to Minesup, the program is designed to improve graduate employability, strengthen the professional orientation of university programs and deepen collaboration between universities and businesses in Cameroon.
Professional Internships Will Be Paid
The internships are scheduled to begin on August 24. Academic internships will last three months, while professional internships will run for six months.
Only the professional internships will be paid. The academic placements are intended primarily to help students meet practical training requirements and gain experience within a large state-owned enterprise. According to the Ministry of Higher Education, the initiative will give students and graduates, particularly those from traditional academic faculties, practical exposure to the realities of the job market.
The program comes as Cameroon continues to face high graduate unemployment and persistent concerns that university training does not adequately match employers’ needs. While limited to 115 participants, it is the first initiative of its kind to cover all regions of the country.
27, July 2026
Camtel opens 115 internship positions nationwide 0
Cameroon Telecommunications (Camtel) is offering 115 internship positions for university students and recent graduates across all 10 regions of the country under a new partnership with the Ministry of Higher Education (Minesup).
The program includes 105 academic internships and 10 professional internships, marking the first initiative of this scale between the state-owned telecommunications operator and the ministry.
The internships are being coordinated by the National Observatory of Higher Education Graduate Careers (OMDES), an agency under Minesup. The program stems from a partnership agreement signed on June 3 to better align university education with labor market needs.
Center and Littoral Receive Nearly Half of the Positions
Although the internships will be available nationwide, the Center and Littoral regions account for nearly half of the openings.
The Center region will receive 30 positions, while the Littoral region will receive 25, for a combined total of 55 internships. They are also the only two regions offering professional internships, with five positions each. The remaining placements in those regions are academic internships.
The West, Northwest, Southwest and North regions will each receive 10 academic internships. Adamawa, East, Far North and South will each receive five. By distributing internships across all regions, Camtel is expanding access to workplace experience beyond Yaoundé and Douala, where internship opportunities at large companies have traditionally been concentrated.
Positions Span Technology, Business and Legal Fields
The 10 professional internships are reserved for candidates holding a master’s degree. Camtel is seeking graduates in fields including auditing and accounting, computer science, business and management, and law.
The academic internships are open to a broader range of disciplines. The company is recruiting candidates with backgrounds in corporate law, public procurement, urban planning, cybersecurity, statistics, translation and human resources.
The range of profiles reflects the company’s operational needs beyond telecommunications, including infrastructure management, public procurement, commercial operations, legal compliance, finance and digital transformation. According to Minesup, the program is designed to improve graduate employability, strengthen the professional orientation of university programs and deepen collaboration between universities and businesses in Cameroon.
Professional Internships Will Be Paid
The internships are scheduled to begin on August 24. Academic internships will last three months, while professional internships will run for six months.
Only the professional internships will be paid. The academic placements are intended primarily to help students meet practical training requirements and gain experience within a large state-owned enterprise. According to the Ministry of Higher Education, the initiative will give students and graduates, particularly those from traditional academic faculties, practical exposure to the realities of the job market.
The program comes as Cameroon continues to face high graduate unemployment and persistent concerns that university training does not adequately match employers’ needs. While limited to 115 participants, it is the first initiative of its kind to cover all regions of the country.
Source: Business in Cameroon