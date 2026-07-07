7, July 2026
Manchester United consider Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni the ideal replacement for Casemiro, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The France international has been identified internally at Old Trafford as a dream midfield target due to his quality, mentality and ability to operate at the highest level.
However, Romano reports that a potential move remains complicated due to two major issues.
The first is Tchouameni’s salary. United have informed those close to the player that a move to Old Trafford would only be possible if he accepted a different wage structure.
The second obstacle is Real Madrid’s stance. United are yet to receive permission from the Spanish giants to begin negotiations over a possible transfer.
While Tchouameni is highly admired by Manchester United, the club must first receive a signal from Real Madrid that they are willing to sell the midfielder.
The 26-year-old is seen as the perfect long-term successor to Casemiro, but his future will depend on both Madrid’s decision and whether an agreement over personal terms can be reached.
Source: Tribuna.com
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7, July 2026
Man United inform Tchouameni camp he must accept different salary structure 0
Manchester United consider Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni the ideal replacement for Casemiro, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The France international has been identified internally at Old Trafford as a dream midfield target due to his quality, mentality and ability to operate at the highest level.
However, Romano reports that a potential move remains complicated due to two major issues.
The first is Tchouameni’s salary. United have informed those close to the player that a move to Old Trafford would only be possible if he accepted a different wage structure.
The second obstacle is Real Madrid’s stance. United are yet to receive permission from the Spanish giants to begin negotiations over a possible transfer.
While Tchouameni is highly admired by Manchester United, the club must first receive a signal from Real Madrid that they are willing to sell the midfielder.
The 26-year-old is seen as the perfect long-term successor to Casemiro, but his future will depend on both Madrid’s decision and whether an agreement over personal terms can be reached.
Source: Tribuna.com