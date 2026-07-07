7, July 2026

Man United inform Tchouameni camp he must accept different salary structure 0

Manchester United consider Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni the ideal replacement for Casemiro, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The France international has been identified internally at Old Trafford as a dream midfield target due to his quality, mentality and ability to operate at the highest level.

However, Romano reports that a potential move remains complicated due to two major issues.

The first is Tchouameni’s salary. United have informed those close to the player that a move to Old Trafford would only be possible if he accepted a different wage structure.

The second obstacle is Real Madrid’s stance. United are yet to receive permission from the Spanish giants to begin negotiations over a possible transfer.

While Tchouameni is highly admired by Manchester United, the club must first receive a signal from Real Madrid that they are willing to sell the midfielder.

The 26-year-old is seen as the perfect long-term successor to Casemiro, but his future will depend on both Madrid’s decision and whether an agreement over personal terms can be reached.

Source: Tribuna.com