3, April 2025
CEMAC introduces new coins, including a CFA200 piece 0
The Bank of Central African States (BEAC) has officially launched a new series of coins across the six countries of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC). The coins will start circulating on April 5 and will be used alongside the existing ones.
The introduction of the new coins follows a March 24 meeting of BEAC’s Monetary Policy Committee in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea. BEAC Governor Yvon Sana Bangui confirmed that distribution centers in all six member states had already been stocked in preparation for the rollout. The final step before their launch was an official presentation to CEMAC’s current chairman, Central African President Faustin Archange Touadéra, in Bangui on April 2.
A key addition to the new series is a CFA200 coin, which joins the existing CFA5, CFA10, CFA25, CFA50, CFA100, and CFA500 coins. BEAC has also modified the composition of the coins, using different metals and alloys to prevent smuggling.
“The metals and alloys we used will help stop the illegal export of coins, which has been a major issue in the region. In the past, the material used in our coins was worth more than the coins themselves, making them attractive for smuggling. We’ve addressed this problem and hope the new coins will be well received by the public,” said Governor Bangui.
The decision to introduce new coins was made on March 15, 2023, by the ministerial committee of the Central African Monetary Union (UMAC) at the request of BEAC’s board of directors. It follows the release of a new series of banknotes on December 15, 2022.
For years, CEMAC countries have faced a widespread coin shortage, partly due to an underground network smuggling them to an Asian country. Many of these coins were collected from gaming halls and informal trade circuits before being melted down for use in the jewelry industry. To combat this, BEAC redesigned the coins using materials that are no longer valuable for jewelry production, making them less attractive for smuggling.
Source: Business in Cameroon