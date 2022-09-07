Privacy Overview
7, September 2022
Chelsea FC: Thomas Tuchel sacked 0
Chelsea have sacked Thomas Tuchel just over a month into the new campaign, and Brighton boss Graham Potter is an early favourite to take the reins, per reports.
Despite giving him £254m to spend on new recruits this summer, Chelsea have sacked Thomas Tuchel after their poor start to the season continued on Tuesday night.
The Blues had won just three of six league matches before opening their Champions League campaign in Croatia on Tuesday. Dinamo Zagreb were the opponents and completed a trademark smash and grab when shocking Chelsea with a 1-0 victory.
That stretched their streak of away defeats to three, and Tuchel has now paid the price.
Chelsea announced they have relieved Tuchel of his duties via their official website.
A club statement read: “On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club.
“Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.
“As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.
“Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.
“There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made.”
Tuchel leaves Chelsea having led them to Champions League glory just 15 months ago. He also managed Chelsea to two domestic finals last year, though both ended in defeat at the hands of Liverpool.
