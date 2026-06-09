Cameroon has launched a nationwide audit of family benefit payments to public sector employees after a sharp increase in the number of children declared in the government payroll system raised concerns about possible fraud.
The operation, known as AALFA, officially began on June 3, 2026, when the steering committee overseeing the audit held its first meeting in Yaoundé under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Louis Paul Motaze.
The government’s objective is to verify the legitimacy of children registered for family benefits, identify irregularities, and recover any funds paid improperly. The Finance Ministry says the initiative forms part of a broader effort to control public payroll spending.
The review follows a surge in the number of children declared by state employees. According to figures presented by the ministry, the total rose from 594,728 in June 2024 to more than 923,000 in March 2026, an increase of about 55% in less than two years. Officials considered the growth unusual enough to warrant a nationwide audit.
The increase came after family allowances were raised in February 2024 to CFA4,500 per dependent child each month. While the measure was designed to strengthen social support for public employees, it also increased the financial importance of maintaining accurate records.
According to Motaze, the audit is not intended to challenge the rights of public employees who legitimately qualify for family benefits. Instead, he said, the goal is to remove fraudulently declared children from the payroll system and recover improperly paid benefits.
The review will focus on the authenticity of birth certificates, the validity of supporting documents, and the consistency of information submitted by beneficiaries. Authorities hope to identify duplicate records, irregular declarations, and cases where children were registered without reliable documentation.
The initiative follows a series of government efforts to clean up public payroll records. The physical headcount of public employees conducted in 2018 is cited by the Finance Ministry as one of the measures that generated significant annual savings. Additional audits have also targeted pension payments, beneficiaries, and other categories of public spending.
With AALFA, the government is turning its attention to family-related payroll expenses. Although less visible than salaries or pensions, these benefits can place a substantial burden on public finances when beneficiary records are not regularly verified.
The committee responsible for the operation was established in July 2024 and includes representatives from agencies overseeing public finances, the civil service, defense, national security, territorial administration, and civil registration. The multi-agency structure is intended to allow cross-checking of databases, strengthen oversight, and reduce opportunities for document fraud.
The audit will run for 24 months and begin with the collection and verification of birth certificates for children declared by active public employees. Participating agencies are expected to work closely together to ensure reliable results and prevent similar irregularities from recurring.
Beyond its technical aspects, the operation highlights a broader challenge for the government: balancing fiscal discipline with social protection. Authorities say the objective is to reduce losses linked to fraud without depriving eligible beneficiaries of their rights.
As pressure on public finances continues, the credibility of the audit will depend not only on the quality of the checks but also on the transparency of the process. The government will need to show that the initiative leads to lasting improvements in payroll management rather than a one-time review.
9, June 2026
Child Benefit: Biya regime audit families after 55% jump in declared children 0
Cameroon has launched a nationwide audit of family benefit payments to public sector employees after a sharp increase in the number of children declared in the government payroll system raised concerns about possible fraud.
The operation, known as AALFA, officially began on June 3, 2026, when the steering committee overseeing the audit held its first meeting in Yaoundé under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Louis Paul Motaze.
The government’s objective is to verify the legitimacy of children registered for family benefits, identify irregularities, and recover any funds paid improperly. The Finance Ministry says the initiative forms part of a broader effort to control public payroll spending.
The review follows a surge in the number of children declared by state employees. According to figures presented by the ministry, the total rose from 594,728 in June 2024 to more than 923,000 in March 2026, an increase of about 55% in less than two years. Officials considered the growth unusual enough to warrant a nationwide audit.
The increase came after family allowances were raised in February 2024 to CFA4,500 per dependent child each month. While the measure was designed to strengthen social support for public employees, it also increased the financial importance of maintaining accurate records.
According to Motaze, the audit is not intended to challenge the rights of public employees who legitimately qualify for family benefits. Instead, he said, the goal is to remove fraudulently declared children from the payroll system and recover improperly paid benefits.
The review will focus on the authenticity of birth certificates, the validity of supporting documents, and the consistency of information submitted by beneficiaries. Authorities hope to identify duplicate records, irregular declarations, and cases where children were registered without reliable documentation.
The initiative follows a series of government efforts to clean up public payroll records. The physical headcount of public employees conducted in 2018 is cited by the Finance Ministry as one of the measures that generated significant annual savings. Additional audits have also targeted pension payments, beneficiaries, and other categories of public spending.
With AALFA, the government is turning its attention to family-related payroll expenses. Although less visible than salaries or pensions, these benefits can place a substantial burden on public finances when beneficiary records are not regularly verified.
The committee responsible for the operation was established in July 2024 and includes representatives from agencies overseeing public finances, the civil service, defense, national security, territorial administration, and civil registration. The multi-agency structure is intended to allow cross-checking of databases, strengthen oversight, and reduce opportunities for document fraud.
The audit will run for 24 months and begin with the collection and verification of birth certificates for children declared by active public employees. Participating agencies are expected to work closely together to ensure reliable results and prevent similar irregularities from recurring.
Beyond its technical aspects, the operation highlights a broader challenge for the government: balancing fiscal discipline with social protection. Authorities say the objective is to reduce losses linked to fraud without depriving eligible beneficiaries of their rights.
As pressure on public finances continues, the credibility of the audit will depend not only on the quality of the checks but also on the transparency of the process. The government will need to show that the initiative leads to lasting improvements in payroll management rather than a one-time review.
Source; Business in Cameroon