8, June 2026
by soter •
Headline News, News, World
Chinese President Xi Jinping has visited North Korea amid growing global tensions to reinforce ties between the two neighboring countries.
China’s president arrived in Pyongyang, the capital, on Monday and met with North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un. Portraits of Xi and flags of both nations are lined along the streets across Pyongyang.
Xi’s two-day state visit to Pyongyang is his first trip to the North Korean capital in nearly seven years, as Beijing looks to reinforce the ties between the traditional allies.
It comes in the back of him hosting separate summits with the leaders of Russia and the United States.
Talks between Xi and Kim are expected to cover economic ties and international issues, as well as ways to coordinate among Pyongyang, Beijing, and Moscow.
China’s foreign ministry said the summit will see an exchange of views between the two leaders on bilateral and common issues.
This may include rising tensions in West Asia due to the recent US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran and its allies.
Source: Presstv
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8, June 2026
China’s President Xi visits North Korea 0
by soter • Headline News, News, World
Chinese President Xi Jinping has visited North Korea amid growing global tensions to reinforce ties between the two neighboring countries.
China’s president arrived in Pyongyang, the capital, on Monday and met with North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un. Portraits of Xi and flags of both nations are lined along the streets across Pyongyang.
Xi’s two-day state visit to Pyongyang is his first trip to the North Korean capital in nearly seven years, as Beijing looks to reinforce the ties between the traditional allies.
It comes in the back of him hosting separate summits with the leaders of Russia and the United States.
Talks between Xi and Kim are expected to cover economic ties and international issues, as well as ways to coordinate among Pyongyang, Beijing, and Moscow.
China’s foreign ministry said the summit will see an exchange of views between the two leaders on bilateral and common issues.
This may include rising tensions in West Asia due to the recent US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran and its allies.
Source: Presstv