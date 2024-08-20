Privacy Overview
Camwater partners with Labogenie to upgrade water infrastructure
Cameroon Water Utilities Corporation (Camwater) signed a technical assistance agreement with the National Civil Engineering Laboratory (Labogenie) on Friday, August 16, 2024, in Yaoundé.
Camwater, the public company managing Cameroon’s potable water treatment and distribution network, aims to leverage Labogenie’s expertise in designing and strengthening hydraulic infrastructure.
Under the agreement, Labogenie will conduct geotechnical studies to assess soil conditions and determine the optimal foundation design for water infrastructure projects. The laboratory will also oversee work on all Camwater projects, including the rehabilitation, maintenance, and construction of water treatment plants, pumping stations, and distribution networks.
“This partnership marks a new phase in the development of our activities. Camwater, whose mission is to ensure access to quality drinking water for the Cameroonian population, must adhere to industry standards and ensure structured support in the execution of civil engineering projects,” stated Blaise Moussa, Camwater’s General Manager, in a statement.
In recent years, Camwater has increased collaboration with national organizations to improve service quality and infrastructure. The company has established partnerships with entities including Cameroon Radio Television (CRTV), the Special Fund for Equipment and Inter-communal Intervention (Feicom), the University of Douala, and the United Councils and Cities of Cameroon (CVUC), among others.
Source: Sbbc