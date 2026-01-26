Drama continues to be witnessed in Cameroon as Belgian coach is reportedly still being paid and even received an AFCON bonus when he was removed before the tournament kicked off.
The power struggle within Cameroon football continues after it emerged that Belgian coach Marc Brys is still getting paid even after he was removed just before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
Brys was removed by the Samuel Eto’o-led FECAFOOT, the country’s football federation, on the eve of AFCON 2025 with David Pagou installed ahead of the tournament.
Pagou led the Indomitable Lions at AFCON 2025, reaching the quarter-final, where they were eliminated by hosts Morocco.
Cameroon Football Federation Raises Concerns Over CAF Disciplinary Procedures Involving Samuel Eto’o
However, according to Sport News Africa, Pagou’s appointment did not have the approval of the Sports Ministry, who hires and pays the national team coach, and as such, he is yet to be paid for his duties.
Meanwhile, Brys, who was hired by the Ministry but was rejected by FECAFOOT, is still getting paid and is reported to have even received an AFCON bonus despite not leading the team at the tournament.
How Much Was ‘Sacked’ Coach Paid?
This is because his contract was not terminated by the appointing authority (Sports Ministry) who still consider him the national team coach.
“The state never officially terminated Mr Brys’s contract,” a source told Sport News Africa. “Whether we like it or not, the administration cannot unilaterally suspend a contract without a legal basis.”
Brys was reportedly paid a bonus of 20 million CFA francs, or approximately €30,500 (Ksh4.6 million) in relation to Cameroon’s performance at AFCON, based on the contractual agreement signed when he was hired, while he is earning a monthly salary believed to be between €44,000 (Ksh6.6 million) and €60,000 (Ksh9 million), which includes dues to his assistant and video analyst.
The Belgian coach has repeatedly maintained that he still considers himself the Cameroon coach as he has never been formally terminated while Eto’o has never recognised him.
With the drama, Pagou is left in between as the Sports Ministry has allegedly refused to pay him as they do not recognise him while Eto’o insists it’s the government’s duty to pay the national team coach.
26, January 2026
