3, August 2021
CPDM Crime Syndicate: US seizes Cameroon-flagged tanker 0
US authorities have seized a Cameroon-flagged small clean products tanker over alleged North Korean sanctions breaches the US Justice Department said in a statement.
A New York federal court entered a judgement of forfeiture over the 2,734 DWT oil products tanker Courageous on Friday.
The US administration alleges the Cameroonian vessel was used for ship-to-ship transfer of oil products with North Korean vessels.