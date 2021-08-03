3, August 2021

CPDM Crime Syndicate:  US seizes Cameroon-flagged tanker 0

US authorities have seized a Cameroon-flagged small clean products tanker over alleged North Korean sanctions breaches the US Justice Department said in a statement.

A New York federal court entered a judgement of forfeiture over the 2,734 DWT oil products tanker Courageous on Friday.

The US administration alleges the Cameroonian vessel was used for ship-to-ship transfer of oil products with North Korean vessels.