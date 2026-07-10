Cameroon has kicked off a pilot programme for Cabotegravir, a long-acting injectable drug for HIV prevention, officials announced on Thursday.
The launch took place in Douala, the country’s economic capital.
Public Health Minister Manaouda Malachie said the new option, known as CAB-PrEP, is given as an injection every two months and is up to 95 per cent effective at preventing HIV infection.
He stressed that CAB-PrEP is not meant to replace barrier contraceptives, regular testing or medical follow-ups.
Instead, it adds another tool to the country’s prevention strategy and could help people at high risk stay consistent with protection.
“This is a major step forward in our goal to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030,” Manaouda told reporters.
For the pilot, the drug will be made available in areas with the highest transmission rates, starting with Douala, according to health officials.
The minister added that success will depend on clear public information, close medical supervision and stronger involvement from community groups to fight stigma and boost uptake.
The announcement comes days after Cameroon reported progress on two of the UN’s “95-95-95” HIV targets.
Results from a national survey on the impact of HIV released on Tuesday showed that 96.4 per cent of people diagnosed with HIV are now on antiretroviral treatment, and 95 per cent of those on treatment have achieved viral suppression.
The same survey estimated HIV prevalence at three per cent among people aged 15 and older, equal to about 501,000 people living with HIV nationwide. HIV is the virus that causes AIDS.
10, July 2026
Douala: Ngute admin begins rollout of long-acting injectable HIV prevention drug 0
by soter • Breaking News, Cameroon, Headline News, Health, Life, News
Cameroon has kicked off a pilot programme for Cabotegravir, a long-acting injectable drug for HIV prevention, officials announced on Thursday.
The launch took place in Douala, the country’s economic capital.
Public Health Minister Manaouda Malachie said the new option, known as CAB-PrEP, is given as an injection every two months and is up to 95 per cent effective at preventing HIV infection.
He stressed that CAB-PrEP is not meant to replace barrier contraceptives, regular testing or medical follow-ups.
Instead, it adds another tool to the country’s prevention strategy and could help people at high risk stay consistent with protection.
“This is a major step forward in our goal to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030,” Manaouda told reporters.
For the pilot, the drug will be made available in areas with the highest transmission rates, starting with Douala, according to health officials.
The minister added that success will depend on clear public information, close medical supervision and stronger involvement from community groups to fight stigma and boost uptake.
The announcement comes days after Cameroon reported progress on two of the UN’s “95-95-95” HIV targets.
Results from a national survey on the impact of HIV released on Tuesday showed that 96.4 per cent of people diagnosed with HIV are now on antiretroviral treatment, and 95 per cent of those on treatment have achieved viral suppression.
The same survey estimated HIV prevalence at three per cent among people aged 15 and older, equal to about 501,000 people living with HIV nationwide. HIV is the virus that causes AIDS.
Source: nst.com