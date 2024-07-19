Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
19, July 2024
Ekpe and Manyu Traditional Rulers Association: Time to Stop the Madness!! 0
Cultural institutions define people by encompassing their language, shared habits, music and arts. In Manyu, Cameroon, over the last centuries, the institution of Ekpe has remained resolute despite uncountable challenges. With solid norms and practises, this institution has become the envy of many worldwide. Mgbe as it is commonly referred to have heavily influenced community peace and justice within Manyu. However, on the 16th of April 2024, the foundation of Mgbe the most important pillar of the Manyu nation was tested. Since that day, tension has existed between the Manyu Traditional Rulers Association (MATRA) and the Manyu Mgbe Supreme Council, the body that runs Ekpe activities in Manyu.
Frustrated by the lack of success against Mgbe in this public row, MATRA, currently led by Chief Orock John Mbi of Okoyong has reportedly done the unthinkable by asking the Senior Divisional Officer (SDO) for Manyu to intervene. Understanding the traditional institutions of the Manyu State, the cultural bodies existing within Manyu including their modus operandi is of grave importance. Mgbe is a powerful Manyu institution, a private members club, a spiritual brotherhood and also the judiciary arm of the Manyu nation.
The idea that members of MATRA intend to take this paramount Manyu institution to an “outsider” for guidance or retribution is sacrilegious and unpardonable. This sort of tactless and reckless adventure will never be tolerated in the grass field kingdoms. Therefore, the silent members of MATRA are guilty by association and shall inevitably face titanic consequences in their respective communities and villages.
Our ancestors embarked on resistance in the nineteenth and twentieth century to rid themselves of foreign state power so we can be the commanders of our cultural establishments. Successive political leaders in the then German Kamerun and later on United Republic of Cameroon understood their limits, and demonstrated enormous veneration, and even awe when dealing with Mgbe and other Manyu traditional institutions.
The SDO and other state actors play key roles in governing and the enormity of the daily challenges they face cannot be underestimated. However, passing judgment or advising on Manyu traditional matters is NOT for them. MATRA and the leaders of the Mgbe Manyu Supreme Council should demonstrate wisdom and thoughtfulness by convening an extraordinary meeting without delay. The SDO must be informed thereafter that both parties have resolved their differences as demanded by the customs and traditions of the Manyu people.
Mgbe and Manyu Chiefs represent critical pieces of our Manyu identity and nation. However, the foundations of that nation are trembling. Many at home and in the diaspora are watching this current misfortune closely and regrettably, and we Ekpe members in the diaspora, will not relent in our efforts to let the main actors in this acrimony see sense.
A lethal cocktail of arrogance and pride is destroying the reputation of the Manyu traditional rulers and their authority is weakening day-by-day. This negative trend must be discontinued immediately.
On the 7th of May 2024, these writers and custodians of Manyu culture sounded a note of caution to MATRA asking them to exercise restraint and not overstep their assigned authority. They did not listen! Today, Manyu is telling MATRA and the leaders of the Manyu Mgbe Supreme Council loudly and clearly that their impending public washing of dirty linens is unwise and tantamount to cultural vandalism. A volcano will visit them if 550 years of cultural red lines are crossed.
By Sessekou Isong Asu, and Nfor Mgbe Barrister John Ntuiabane, Mgbe UK