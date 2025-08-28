28, August 2025
by soter •
Cameroon, Headline News, News
Gunmen suspected to be militants of the terror group Boko Haram have abducted five children in Cameroon’s Far North region, security sources said on Thursday.
The children, aged between 7 and 19, were kidnapped on Tuesday while they were returning from farming on the slopes of Mount Kassa in Mora locality of the region, the sources told Xinhua by phone.
Local media reported that the abduction took place in the presence of their mothers.
Security forces have launched an operation to rescue the victims.
The abduction comes barely days after the army said its troops had freed 13 hostages, including 10 Cameroonians and three Chadians, abducted by Boko Haram militants in the region.
Since 2014, the Far North region of Cameroon has been plagued by recurring attacks and kidnappings blamed on Boko Haram.
Source: Xinhuanet
