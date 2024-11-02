Privacy Overview
2, November 2024
Football: Goalkeeper Thomas N’Kono says he never suffered racism in Spain 0
Legendary Cameroon and Espanyol goalkeeper Thomas N’Kono has played down the scourge of racism plaguing Spanish football.
According to N’Kono, he never suffered racism during his nine years in Spain playing for Espanyol back in the 80s.
“Maybe I have been very lucky or maybe things were better before, I don’t know, but I have always felt respected, even very loved [in Spain],” N’Kono said.
“I swear I am very grateful to the people. I imagine you also get what you give. But today, when I go through Spain and arrive at a field, people who recognize me greet me with great affection. And in the boxes they treat me with honour, I guess in the end you get what you give.
“I never would have known I deserved this respect so much later. But I am not saying that racism does not exist, I am saying that I have been lucky not to suffer from it, but I cannot speak, I am privileged, I am aware that there are black people in this country who suffer from this problem,” N’Kono added
N’Kono also spoke about Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr. who has labelled Spain a racist country after having a series of terrible experiences.
“If Vinicius wasn’t so decisive, they wouldn’t even pay attention to him,” N’Kono said.
“He should be grateful to people, grateful for what you have and give it back because what you give is always what you receive. At least that’s how I’ve experienced it.”
Source: Tribuna.com