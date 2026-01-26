Cameroon international Bryan Mbeumo has shed lights on Manchester United dressing room following the appointment of club legend Michael Carrick as head coach, stressing his arrival has brought a noticeable shift in energy and approach.
After the departure of head coach Ruben Amorim, the Red Devils turned to Carrick to steady the ship, handing the former midfielder interim responsibility for the first team. Carrick’s return to the dugout has already made an impact, both in results and in atmosphere, according to those within the squad.
The new era began in emphatic fashion, as United claimed a convincing 2–0 victory over rivals Manchester City in Carrick’s first match in charge. Mbeumo played a starring role in that derby triumph, getting his name on the scoresheet and helping United assert control against their neighbors.
Reflecting on the changes since Carrick’s appointment, Mbeumo highlighted the difference he has felt on the training ground and beyond. He said:
“Training is different. The mentality is different. The manager is a legend here so everyone wants to do their best.”
The winger’s comments underline the renewed motivation within the squad, with Carrick’s status and understanding of the club seemingly inspiring players to raise their levels during a crucial phase of the season.
Despite the turbulence earlier in the campaign, Manchester United remains firmly in the hunt near the top end of the table. After 23 Premier League matches, the club crushed leaders Arsenal and the early signs under Carrick suggest a group eager to push forward and rediscover consistency under familiar leadership.
26, January 2026
