Serge Daura made an emotional return to his hometown of Garoua. The Gazelle FA striker, crowned Cameroon’s best player of the year, came to present his trophy to his family and loved ones in a festive, jubilant atmosphere.
A hero’s welcome awaited Serge Daura. Arriving in the afternoon at Garoua International Airport, the new Cameroonian Ballon d’Or winner was greeted by a jubilant crowd. Teammates, supporters, and partners were all present to celebrate the return of the player who lit up the 2025 season with his remarkable performances.
The striker received a guard of honor before leaving the airport amid an impressive motorcade. The procession, accompanied by songs and applause, wound through several city streets, turning his arrival into a true public celebration.
Presenting the trophy to his family
Beyond the public tribute, this visit held deep symbolic meaning for the player. By holding his trophy aloft in front of his loved ones, Serge Daura wanted to share this moment with those who have supported him since the very beginning.
Pride runs high in his home region. The player’s triumph represents not only a personal achievement but also a source of inspiration for countless young footballers in Northern Cameroon who dream of following in his footsteps. This Ballon d’Or also rewards the outstanding season delivered by the striker with Gazelle FA.
10, March 2026
Source: Sports Yahoo