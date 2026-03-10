MMA superstar Francis “The Predator” Ngannou is set to make a highly anticipated return to the cage on May 16, 2026, in Los Angeles.
According to a press release from Most Valuable Promotions on March 9, Ngannou will face Brazilian heavyweight Philipe “Monstro” Lins in a headline bout that will be broadcast globally on Netflix. This event, titled “Rousey vs. Carano, Ngannou vs. Lins,” is historic as it marks the first time a live mixed martial arts event will be streamed on the platform.
Ngannou, a former UFC heavyweight champion, remains one of the most feared strikers in combat sports history, renowned for a career defined by devastating knockouts, including seven finishes within the first two minutes of the opening round. His opponent, Philipe Lins, a 2018 Professional Fighters League heavyweight tournament winner, brings his own reputation as a formidable finisher to the cage. Promoters expect a high-stakes clash between the two, noting that they hold a combined total of 22 knockout victories.
In his statement, Ngannou addressed his time away from the sport, describing his silence as the sound of a predator approaching and framing his return not merely as a comeback, but as a reconquest of the heavyweight division. The fight card will also feature a landmark women’s featherweight bout between MMA pioneers Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano, further elevating the profile of the evening.
This announcement follows closely on the heels of the formal conclusion of Ngannou’s partnership with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) on March 6, 2026. After joining the PFL in May 2023 to help drive the organization’s international expansion, Ngannou competed just once under their banner, securing a first-round victory over Renan Ferreira in October 2024. During his tenure with the league, Ngannou also pursued high-profile crossover boxing matches against heavyweight titans Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.
Culled from APA News by Queen Besumbu Agbaw