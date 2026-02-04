Cameroon’s National Cocoa and Coffee Board (ONCC) is stepping up efforts to curb illegal cocoa exports to Nigeria, which continue to affect export revenues and sector oversight. On January 13, ONCC Director General Michael Ndoping chaired a high-level consultative meeting in Douala, on the instructions of Trade Minister Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana.
According to the ONCC, the discussions brought together public and private stakeholders, including exporters, customs officials, and administrative authorities. Talks focused on three priorities: strengthening coordination, addressing operational challenges, and improving trade flows between Cameroon and Nigeria. The consultations form part of the implementation of new regulatory texts aligned with the African Continental Free Trade Area, aimed at securing cross-border transactions.
The renewed effort comes as Nigeria is accused of siphoning part of Cameroon’s cocoa output, particularly from the Southwest region, through fraudulent imports. Data from Cameroon’s National Institute of Statistics show that Nigeria absorbed CFA41.4 billion worth of informal Cameroonian cocoa in 2024. The issue had already reached a critical level during the 2022–2023 season, when the government officially reported losses of about CFA70 billion due to fraudulent exports to Nigeria.
In response, Mbarga Atangana introduced a precautionary measure during that season, banning cocoa bean exports to the neighboring country. The government then adopted a new marketing system based on tighter controls over land, sea, and air exports, aimed at reducing undeclared outflows and restoring traceability of volumes.
Since then, Nigeria has gradually formalized its purchases. According to the ONCC, it became the leading African importer of Cameroonian cocoa in the 2024–2025 season, buying 2,100 tons. The shift has not eliminated fraud risks but has altered the balance, with part of the flows moving into formal channels while illicit exports persist in border areas.
In this context, the ONCC is accelerating the rollout of the National Unified Cocoa Traceability System. The tool is intended to meet international requirements, including the European Union’s deforestation regulation, while securing volumes exported to neighboring countries.
4, February 2026
Source: Sbbc