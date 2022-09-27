Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
27, September 2022
Francophone soldiers set houses belonging to Southern Cameroonians ablaze in Awing 0
Many houses belonging to Southern Cameroonians in the Northern Zone were on September 25, 2022 set ablaze by Cameroon government army soldiers.
According to reports, the sad incident happened in Awing in the North West region.
The army had reportedly threatened the villagers to provide intelligence on Ambazonia fighters operating in the area.
The operation, which was conducted in the early hours of Sunday 25 September 2022, led to the killing of a women and her four months old baby.
By Fon Lawrence